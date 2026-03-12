Poco X8 Pro Max To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, Dual Stereo Speakers, And 9000mAh Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India by launching new Poco X8 Pro series in India. The new series will be launched in India on 17th March 2026 and will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The series consists of two handsets Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 5G Pro. The company has also revealed some features and specifications of the device.
Poco X8 Pro Max features and specifications
The device is likely to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3500nits. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset built on 3nm process and Immortalis G925 graphics processing unit (GPU) paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The media reports and experts suggest that the device will be packed with a massive 9000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging. Experts claim that the device will also feature a 5800mm square vapour chamber cooling system along with a large graphite layer for heat dissipation.
Apart from these, the upcoming device consists of dual stereo speakers, NFC support, and more.
In terms of optics, the Poco X8 Pro Max features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra wide angel camera sensor. The front panel offers a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling.
Poco X8 Pro Max Price and Launch Date
The Poco X8 Pro Max will arrive in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. According to media reports and claims, the device is likely to launch with a starting price of 59,900.
The handset will launch on 17th March 2026 via e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s official online store.
