Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its biggest flagship lineup of the year, Samsung Galaxy S26 series in the global market with several heavy AI updates. It’s not even a month, and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have started circulating online.

As per reports circulating online, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature a bigger battery and enhanced performance along with the camera.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra features and specification

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the upcoming device is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP6 sensor with LOFIC imaging technology. The device may feature an additional 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. The front panel is likely to feature a 24MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is likely to be packed with a 5,500mAh silicon-carbon battery which is bigger than the battery used in recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The high-end variant of the upcoming flagship offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the upcoming device could offer features such as connectivity for emergency services and support for next-generation Wi-Fi 8 and Bluetooth 7.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra launch and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to make debut in the global market in the first quarter of 2027. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the launch date and specification of price.

Speaking about the price, the upcoming device could cost around Rs 1,40,000. This information is part of early leaks; the tech giant may confirm some of the details in upcoming months.


