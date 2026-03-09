LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

Samsung is gearing up for launch of Samsung Galaxy S27 after the Samsung Galaxy S26. The phone is expected to feature a enhanced camera and processor. It is likely to be launched in early 2027

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 9, 2026 16:27:47 IST

Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its biggest flagship lineup of the year, Samsung Galaxy S26 series in the global market with several heavy AI updates. It’s not even a month, and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have started circulating online. 

As per reports circulating online, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature a bigger battery and enhanced performance along with the camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra features and specification 

As per media reports and experts, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 built on a 2nm process paired with up to 16GB RAM.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the upcoming device is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP6 sensor with LOFIC imaging technology. The device may feature an additional 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. The front panel is likely to feature a 24MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is likely to be packed with a 5,500mAh silicon-carbon battery which is bigger than the battery used in recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The high-end variant of the upcoming flagship offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the upcoming device could offer features such as connectivity for emergency services and support for next-generation Wi-Fi 8 and Bluetooth 7. 

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra launch and Price 

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to make debut in the global market in the first quarter of 2027. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the launch date and specification of price. 

Speaking about the price, the upcoming device could cost around Rs 1,40,000. This information is part of early leaks; the tech giant may confirm some of the details in upcoming months. 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 4:27 PM IST
Tags: samsungSamsung Galaxy S26Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

