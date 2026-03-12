LIVE TV
Poco Launches C85x 5G With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Unisoc Chipset And 6,300mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Poco has launched the Poco C85x 5G in India with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T8300 chipset, and a 6,300mAh battery. The entry-level 5G phone starts at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale from March 14 on Flipkart.

Poco C85x launched in India
Poco C85x launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 12, 2026 16:32:23 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Poco is expanding its portfolio in entry-level budget segment. The company has launched the Poco C85x 5G in India with large battery and a big display to the entry-level 5G segment at an affordable pricing. 



Poco C85x 5G Features and specifications 

The device features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with an adaptive Sync refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The panel also consists of TUV Rhineland certification for low blue light, flicker-free viewing, and circadian-friendly display settings. 

The phone is powered by the UPoco has launched the Poco C85x 5G in India with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T8300 chipset, and a 6,300mAh battery. The entry-level 5G phone starts at ₹10,999 and will go on sale from March 14 on Flipkart. nisoc T8300 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device can be further expanded by using a microSD up to 2TB. The device runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 32MP supported by a secondary sensor. The front panel features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. 

The device is packed with a 6,300mAh battery supported with a 15W wired charging. The device also supports a 7.5W reverse charging. The phone comes with an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Poco C85x 5G Price and Availability 

The device is available in two storage variants. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 10,999 while the higher storage variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The device will go on sale on 14th March via Flipkart. The company offers three colour options, Black, Gold, and Green colour.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 4:32 PM IST
