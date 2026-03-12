Poco Launches C85x 5G With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Unisoc Chipset And 6,300mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Poco C85x 5G Features and specifications

The device features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with an adaptive Sync refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The panel also consists of TUV Rhineland certification for low blue light, flicker-free viewing, and circadian-friendly display settings.

The phone is powered by the Unisoc T8300 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device can be further expanded by using a microSD up to 2TB. The device runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 32MP supported by a secondary sensor. The front panel features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The device is packed with a 6,300mAh battery supported with a 15W wired charging. The device also supports a 7.5W reverse charging. The phone comes with an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water. Poco C85x 5G Price and Availability

The device is available in two storage variants. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 10,999 while the higher storage variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The device will go on sale on 14th March via Flipkart. The company offers three colour options, Black, Gold, and Green colour.


