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Home > Tech and Auto News > Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

Nvidia and Doosan Robotics are deepening their partnership to build an AI-powered robot execution platform, targeting industrial humanoid robots by 2028. The collaboration will combine advanced AI software with robotics hardware, with a roadmap starting in 2027.

nividia doosan partnership
nividia doosan partnership

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 17:45:20 IST

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Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

Madison Huang, Nvidia’s senior director of product marketing, paid a visit to Doosan Robotics on Wednesday as the South Korean business and the US tech behemoth intensified their collaboration to develop a robot execution platform and commercialize industrial humanoid robots in 2028. 

According to a report by The Korea Herald, Huang, who is the eldest daughter of Nvidia cofounder and CEO Jensen Huang, toured the company’s innovation center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. During the visit, she met with Doosan Robotics CEO Kim Min-pyo to discuss the integration of Doosan’s Agentic Robot Operating System with Nvidia’s simulation tools and AI training frameworks. 

The collaborative platform enables robots to perceive their surroundings, optimize movement paths, and perform high-precision tasks. 

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Through the collaboration, Doosan Robotics aims to develop a robot execution platform capable of operating reliably in real-world industrial environments. The two sides are currently considering the development of several key components, including robot-AI interfaces, standardized control protocols, task-specific models, and safety control guardrails to support the new ecosystem. 

“The success of physical AI depends not only on the intelligence of AI models, but also on the stability of execution platforms that can operate without error in real-world environments,” the report quoted Kim. 

The partnership established a roadmap to unveil intelligent robot solutions powered by the Agentic Operating System in 2027. This milestone is intended to lead directly into the scheduled launch of industrial humanoid robots in 2028. 

“Based on today’s discussions, we will push forward the commercialization of intelligent robotic solutions and industrial humanoids by combining Doosan’s hardware manufacturing capabilities with Nvidia’s software ecosystem,” the report quoted Kim.

In addition to technical development, the companies are considering showcasing their joint achievements at global trade shows. As per the report, the current plans include a potential joint exhibition at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2027.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Indian IT Services Growth To Slow Till FY2027 As AI Shifts Budgets To Infrastructure, Software—Know Recovery Timeline

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Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

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Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids
Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids
Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids
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