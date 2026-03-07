Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

Dell has launched the Dell Pro Max 18 Plus featuring an 18-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX chipset and NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 graphics. The premium laptop starts at Rs 2,04,756 and is designed for heavy professional workloads.

Dell Pro Max 18 Plus
Dell Pro Max 18 Plus

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 7, 2026 16:52:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

The tech manufacturing company Dell has launched its new laptop, Dell Pro Max 18 Plus. The laptop has a simple design with no flashy design or obvious attempt to stand out. The company positioned the device for serious everyday work. 

Dell Pro Max 18 Plus features and specifications 

The Pro Max 18 Plus has a clean design with a muted magnetite finish that feels appropriate for a professional setup. The laptop features an 18-inch QHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 16:10 aspect ratio adds extra vertical space, which creates a noticeable difference while working on documents or browsing. 

The device is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra HX series processors which goes up to the Ultra 9 285HX. This is a 55W processor with up to 24 crores. Talking about GPU, the laptop has NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell graphics which goes up to the RTX PRO 5000 with 24GB VRAM, which helps in heavy tasks such as video editing, 3D works, simulations, or handling large database. 

You Might Be Interested In

The memory and storage options are also the key highlights of the device. The device supports high RAM configuration and fast SSD storage which make the device for larger workload. The device also has an integrated AI engine within the chipset. The AI engine supports newer workloads and helps with efficiency. 

In terms of battery, the laptop has reasonable battery life for lighter tasks. The company has not worked too hard on the battery end. However, the thermals are handled well overall; the laptops do not become uncomfortably hot. 

Dell Pro Max 18 Plus Price

The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 2,04,756. As per price segment, the laptop sits in premium category, and the performance justifies it too.  The device is not just limited to a laptop; it feels like a mobile workstation. If users work demands high power, then this standout as perfect device.

Also Read: OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DellDell Pro Max 18 PlusPro Max 18 Plus

RELATED News

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Top Selling Cars: February Records 24 Lakh Unit Sales, Maruti Suzuki Tops The Leaderboard — See Full List

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

Lexus To Introduce New-Generation ES In India: Redesigned Exterior, Premium Interior And New Tech—Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

GTA 6 Pre-Order Rumours Cool Down After Rockstar Quietly Removes PlayStation Database IDs

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, March 7: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities; What’s The Prediction For Monday?

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

Is Iran Running Out Of Missiles? Arsenal Shrinks By 90% As Israel-US Strikes Intensify, From 3,000 To… How Many Weapons Are Left With Tehran?

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Guide: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets – All You Need To Know

Project Hail Mary India Release Delayed , Can Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Beat Dhurandhar 2 At The Box Office?

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026 Out: Check Post-Wise Exam Dates

“Some Thought Twice About Playing….” Iceland Cricket Hilariously Trolled PCB On X – T20 World Cup 2026

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Has ‘Axis Of Resistance’ Deserted Iran? From Hezbollah To Houthis To Iraqi Militias, Allies Hesitate to Join Tehran In War Against Israel And US

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 2,076 Vacancies

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price
Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price
Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price
Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

QUICK LINKS