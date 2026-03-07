Dell Launches Pro Max 18 Plus Laptop: 18-Inch QHD+ Display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX Processor, And NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 GPU—Check Details And Price

The tech manufacturing company Dell has launched its new laptop, Dell Pro Max 18 Plus. The laptop has a simple design with no flashy design or obvious attempt to stand out. The company positioned the device for serious everyday work.

Dell Pro Max 18 Plus features and specifications

The Pro Max 18 Plus has a clean design with a muted magnetite finish that feels appropriate for a professional setup. The laptop features an 18-inch QHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 16:10 aspect ratio adds extra vertical space, which creates a noticeable difference while working on documents or browsing.

The memory and storage options are also the key highlights of the device. The device supports high RAM configuration and fast SSD storage which make the device for larger workload. The device also has an integrated AI engine within the chipset. The AI engine supports newer workloads and helps with efficiency.

In terms of battery, the laptop has reasonable battery life for lighter tasks. The company has not worked too hard on the battery end. However, the thermals are handled well overall; the laptops do not become uncomfortably hot. Dell Pro Max 18 Plus Price

The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 2,04,756. As per price segment, the laptop sits in premium category, and the performance justifies it too. The device is not just limited to a laptop; it feels like a mobile workstation. If users work demands high power, then this standout as perfect device.


