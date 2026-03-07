OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

Chinese tech manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up to expand its portfolio by launching OnePlus 15T soon in China. However, the company has not officially announced the launch timeline. According to media reports, the device will be introduced later this month.
The company has confirmed that the device will be a compact flagship, possibly on the lines of the OnePlus 13T which was introduced in India under the name of OnePlus 13s.
OnePlus officially confirmed that OnePlus 15T will be equipped with 7500mAh glacier battery.
It will also get 100W wired and 50W wireless charging with Bypass Charging support. pic.twitter.com/esXt4iIHn9
— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) March 5, 2026
OnePlus 15T features and specification
The phone is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The company has also revealed that the OnePlus 15T will get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for screen and app lock.
The battery will be the key highlight of the phone; the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be packed with a 7,500mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will also support wireless accessories that would attack magnetically to its rear panel.
The upcoming device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it would run on ColorOS 16 in China. The phone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water.
The other details of the including camera and memory is still under cover and it will be officially unwrapped during the launch event.
OnePlus 15T India Launch and Price
The company has not confirmed anything regarding the India launch as of now but media reports suggests that the company may launch the phone few weeks later after the China launch under the branding of OnePlus 15s.
OnePlus 13s was launched at a price point of Rs 57,000 (approx). The upcoming phone can be ranged around Rs 60,000-65,000.
