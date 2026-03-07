LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 15T soon in China with a 7,500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a 165Hz display. It may later arrive in India as the OnePlus 15s.

OnePlus 15T to debut soon
OnePlus 15T to debut soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 7, 2026 11:23:38 IST

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

Chinese tech manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up to expand its portfolio by launching OnePlus 15T soon in China. However, the company has not officially announced the launch timeline. According to media reports, the device will be introduced later this month. 

The company has confirmed that the device will be a compact flagship, possibly on the lines of the OnePlus 13T which was introduced in India under the name of OnePlus 13s. 



OnePlus 15T features and specification 

The phone is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The company has also revealed that the OnePlus 15T will get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for screen and app lock. 

The battery will be the key highlight of the phone; the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be packed with a 7,500mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will also support wireless accessories that would attack magnetically to its rear panel.  

The upcoming device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it would run on ColorOS 16 in China. The phone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The other details of the including camera and memory is still under cover and it will be officially unwrapped during the launch event.

OnePlus 15T India Launch and Price 

The company has not confirmed anything regarding the India launch as of now but media reports suggests that the company may launch the phone few weeks later after the China launch under the branding of OnePlus 15s. 

OnePlus 13s was launched at a price point of Rs 57,000 (approx). The upcoming phone can be ranged around Rs 60,000-65,000. 

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:23 AM IST
QUICK LINKS