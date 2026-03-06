LIVE TV
Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Motorola has launched Edge 70 Fusion In India. The device is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in three colour options and at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India, credit: X
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 6, 2026 15:14:19 IST

Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

Smartphone manufacturing company Motorola has launched new Edge 70 Fusion in India in the crowded mid-premium segment. The phone features a powerful processor, a bigger battery, curved AMOLED display, and AI powered camera lens. The phone is the successor to the Edge 60 Fusion and has major upgrades. 



Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features and specification 

Display: The newly launched phone features a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of 5,200 nits and supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth, and gives you the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, so everything looks vibrant. Additionally, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, plus Pantone-validated colours, and SkinTone accuracy for lifelike visuals. 

Processor: The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company claims that the device has an AnTuTu score of over a million, and the phone also has a large vapour chamber cooling system which helps during multitasking and long gaming sessions. 

OS: In terms of OS, the device runs on Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. The company promises three years of OS update and five years of security patches. The new motoAI 2.0 adds AI-powered image tools transcription, and smart suggestions and works with Google Gemini and Copilot for assistant features. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-cum-macro lens. The front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera supports 4K video recording and packs in features like AI Photo Enhancement, Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Night Vision, Hyperlapse, and Portrait Mode. 

Battery: The key highlight of the phone is its battery. The device is packed with a huge 7,000mAh battery on which the company claims that it lasts for up to 52 hours on a typical charge. The battery is supported by 68W TurboPower fast charging.  

Other than these features and specs, the device has IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water, and it also has a MIL-STD-810H military grade certification. 

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price  

The device is launched in two storage options, the 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 26,999 whereas the higher storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 32,999. The sale will start from 12th March 2026.

The handset comes in three different colour options, i.e., Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Motorola Introduces Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYT-710 Sensor, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Processor And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS