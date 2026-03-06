Nothing Phone 4a Vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Device Wins The Mid-Range Battle? Check Detailed Comparison Before Buying

The Nothing has launched its new mid-range mobile phone lineup, Phone 4a series featuring clean aesthetics and a futuristic design. The device features a clean and minimalist UI to provide users with a distinct experience compared to most of the Android phones available on the market. The starting price of the phone is Rs 31,999.

US-based tech giant Google has also recently launched its new mid-range smartphone Pixel 10a featuring a clean Android UI. Here is a detailed comparison between Nothing Phone 4a and Google Pixel 10a.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Google Pixel 10a features and specifications

Processor: The Phone 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Pixel 10a is powered by its in-house Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera: In terms of optics, the Phone 4a features dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary shooter of 50MP with OIS and 50MP Periscope (3.5Ã— optical) + Ultra-wide (120Â°) sensor whereas on the front there is a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The Pixel 10a also features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering 48MP of primary sensor supported by 13MP of ultra-wide lens and a 13MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling.

Battery: The Phone 4a is packed with 5080mAh battery supported by 50W wired fast charging while Pixel 10a is packed with slightly bigger battery of 5,100mAh supported by 45W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Google Pixel 10a Price The Phone 4a comes four vibrant colours, White, Black, Blue, and Pink with a starting price of Rs 31, 999 for base 128GB storage variant while Pixel 10a also comes in four colour options, Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian but in single storage variant at Rs 49,999.