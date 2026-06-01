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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife

Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife

A frustrated man staged a roadside sit-in protest on Bengaluru's Old Airport Road after his car, carrying his pregnant wife, was trapped in traffic halted for the Governor's convoy.

Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 12:54 IST

A big argument happened on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru Sunday. A man was very angry. He sat down on the road. He was with his wife and they were stuck in traffic. The traffic police stopped all the cars so that the Governors cars could go through. The mans wife was not feeling well. They were stuck for a long time. The man got out of his car. Sat down on the road. He did not want to move until someone helped his wife.

Breaking Point on Old Airport Road

The man was frustrated because the police would not let him go. They wanted to keep the road clear for the Governor. The man said it was not fair to make people wait when they needed to go to the hospital. The police tried to talk to him and calm him down. They told him that they would help people who needed to go to the hospital. The man did not believe them at first. Then he got back in his car.

Police Pacification and Traffic Clearance

This happened on Sunday when the traffic was very bad. The police stopped all the cars on Old Airport Road so that the Governors cars could go through. The man and his wife were stuck in traffic. They could not move. The mans wife was not feeling well. It was very hot. The man got out of his car. Sat down on the road. He wanted to show that it was not fair to make people wait.

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The police tried to talk to the man. They told him that they would help people who needed to go to the hospital. They said that they would make sure that people like his wife could get the help they needed. The man was not sure if he could trust the police. He got back in his car. The police helped the man and his wife to get out of the traffic. People are talking about this on media. They are saying that it is not fair to make people wait for the Governors cars. They want the government to change the rules so that people who need to go to the hospital can go. Many people are supporting the man and his wife. They are saying that the government should do something to help people who are stuck in traffic.

Social Media Fueling the VIP Debate

The mans actions have started a discussion. People are talking about how the government should help people who are stuck in traffic. They are saying that the government should make sure that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The mans wife was not feeling well. They were stuck in traffic. The man sat down on the road to show that it was not fair. Now people are talking about it. They want the government to do something.

The police are trying to explain what happened. They are saying that they were just following the rules. They said that they would help people who needed to go to the hospital.. People are not happy with the explanation. They want the government to change the rules so that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The man and his wife are happy that people are supporting them. They hope that the government will do something to help people who are stuck in traffic.

The Governors cars went through the road and the man and his wife were able to go.. The discussion, about what happened is still going on. People are talking about how the government should help people who are stuck in traffic. They are saying that the government should make sure that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The mans actions have started a discussion and people are hoping that something will change.

What People Seek From Govt ?

People are sharing videos of the man sitting on the road. They are saying that it is not fair to make people wait for the Governors cars. They want the government to change the rules so that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The mans wife was not feeling well. They were stuck in traffic. The man sat down on the road to show that it was not fair. Now people are talking about it. They want the government to do something.

The government should listen to the people. They should change the rules so that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The man and his wife were stuck in traffic. They were not able to move. The man sat down on the road to show that it was not fair. The government should do something to help people who are stuck in traffic. They should make sure that people who need to go to the hospital can go.

People’s Opinion On Govt 

The mans actions have started a discussion. People are talking about how the government should help people who are stuck in traffic. They are saying that the government should make sure that people who need to go to the hospital can go. The man and his wife are happy that people are supporting them. They hope that the government will do something to help people who are stuck in traffic. The man sat down on the road to show that it was not fair. Now people are talking about it. They want the government to do something.

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Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife
Tags: Bengaluru newsbengaluru traffic protestcitizen protest bengalugovernor convoy traffic bengaluruold airport road protestvip culture bengaluru

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Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife

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Bengaluru Traffic Protest: Man Sits on Road After Governor’s Convoy Delays Pregnant Wife
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