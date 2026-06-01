Anushka Sharma’s Hug With Dinesh Karthik Breaks The Internet After RCB’s IPL 2026 Title Win; Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral | Watch Video

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru matched the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians to become only the third team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies back-to-back. The celebrations went wild as RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans, with one particular moment catching all the attention. Right when the players and coaching staff were celebrating a moment, including RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma. Karthik hugged Kohli’s wife, Anushka, right in front of the star RCB batter. Kohli’s reaction to the viral moment went viral. On the field, the 37-year-old batter played a match-winning knock in the RCB vs GT Final.

WATCH: Dinesh Karthik hugs Anushka Sharma in front of Virat Kohli







Footage of the RCB team celebration and change room are being shared all over the net after the team final victory. Anushka Sharma, who is also Virat Kohli’s wife, was part of the wins too. She got together with the players and the scene support personnel to rejoice the victory. Anushka Sharma is even seen hugging Dinesh Karthik, who is the RCB’s batting coach and the team’s guide, in one clip. Virat Kohli is around as well, and it seemed a bit strange to see his cool reaction.

IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli named player of the match in RCB vs GT

There is hardly any other white-ball batsman who excels in chases more than Virat Kohli. He has been the biggest reason why both the Indian national cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won several games by just batting in the second innings. During the IPL 2026 Final, Kohli scored 75 runs against the Gujarat Titans. On the last ball of the 18th over, he hit the winning six and remained unbeaten. The 37-year-old, at the crease hit three sixes and nine fours off 42 deliveries. Pursuing a low target of 156 runs, Kohli made sure that the required run rate never went up. Although Venkatesh Iyer started very well by scoring 32 runs off 16 balls, it was Kohli who kept RCB stable and not give up.

RCB vs GT Final: Virat Kohli stars for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026

Having Virat Kohli as a leading scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is nothing new. The 37-year-old player managed a strike rate of 165. 84 while scoring 675 runs. Kohli’s milestone in the 19th season of the IPL was made even more remarkable because his strike rate has been under scrutiny in past years. Only Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan scored 600 runs at a better strike rate than Virat Kohli. The RCB batsman has 25 sixes and 73 fours to his name.

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