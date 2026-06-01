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Home > Business News > GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview

GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview

GenXAI Analytics IPO is a ₹54.84 crore SME issue focused on AI enterprise tools, with strong revenue growth plans, debt reduction, and product expansion to scale smarter business solutions.

GenXAI Analytics IPO
GenXAI Analytics IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 13:11 IST

GenXAI Analytics IPO AI Bet Entering the SME Market: The GenXAI Analytics IPO is an NSE SME book-built issue worth ₹54.84 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore shares, basically the company’s way of saying “we’re here to scale, not sell old baggage”, you get the idea. At its core, GenXAI Analytics works in the AI and enterprise tech space, building tools for enterprise planning, decision-making and generative AI solutions, somehow it all feels like the same direction just different labels. In plain terms, it’s trying to turn messy business decisions into something a bit more “smart system, less guesswork.” Picture it like companies get an AI co-pilot that doesn’t take coffee breaks, or at least it won’t. With AI demand booming, the IPO is clearly trying to ride the hype wave, but whether it lands as a smooth flight or a bumpy ride will depend on execution not just algorithms, because reality has its own rhythm.

GenXAI Analytics IPO: Key Details

GenXAI Analytics IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date June 5, 2026
IPO Close Date June 9, 2026 (5:00 PM UPI mandate deadline)
Allotment Date June 10, 2026
Refunds / Demat Credit June 11, 2026
Tentative Listing Date June 12, 2026 (NSE SME)

GenXAI Analytics IPO: Price Band & Lot Structure

Category Details
Price Band ₹110 – ₹116 per share
Face Value ₹10 per share
Retail Lot Size 1,200 shares (₹1,39,200 minimum investment)
Retail Maximum 2 lots / 2,400 shares (≈ ₹2,78,400)
HNI Minimum 3 lots / 3,600 shares (≈ ₹4,17,600)
Employee Discount ₹10 per share

IPO Objectives Of GenXAI Analytics

GenXAI Analytics isn’t just raising ₹54.84 crore “for fun”, there is a real kind of plan behind it, you know. First, part of that money will be pushed into working capital, basically keeping the day-to-day engine ticking along so the whole operation scales up without drama. After that, there is debt repayment, because every growing company eventually wants to tidy up its balance sheet and get a bit more breathing room. And then, there’s a chunk that’s kept aside for product development as well as capital expenditure, so it can fund new AI tools, upgrade the tech stack, and strengthen the platforms. In a simple way, stabilize the finances , keep the operations fueled and build smarter AI products for the next growth jump.

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(This information is for educational purposes only, not financial advice. Investors should verify details independently before making decisions.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Reliance, NMDC Among Shares In Focus On June 1…

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GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview
Tags: AI enterprise solutions IPOAI IPO Indiafresh issue IPOgenerative AI company IPOGenXAI Analytics IPOIPO objectives working capitalIPO subscription dates IndiaIPO timeline 2026NSE SME listingretail IPO investment IndiaSME IPO 2026tech IPO India 2026

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GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview

GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview

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GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview
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