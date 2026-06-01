GenXAI Analytics IPO 2026: Date, Price, Review, Allotment, GMP & Key Details Overview

Category Details Price Band ₹110 – ₹116 per share Face Value ₹10 per share Retail Lot Size 1,200 shares (₹1,39,200 minimum investment) Retail Maximum 2 lots / 2,400 shares (≈ ₹2,78,400) HNI Minimum 3 lots / 3,600 shares (≈ ₹4,17,600) Employee Discount ₹10 per share

IPO Objectives Of GenXAI Analytics

GenXAI Analytics isn’t just raising ₹54.84 crore “for fun”, there is a real kind of plan behind it, you know. First, part of that money will be pushed into working capital, basically keeping the day-to-day engine ticking along so the whole operation scales up without drama. After that, there is debt repayment, because every growing company eventually wants to tidy up its balance sheet and get a bit more breathing room. And then, there’s a chunk that’s kept aside for product development as well as capital expenditure, so it can fund new AI tools, upgrade the tech stack, and strengthen the platforms. In a simple way, stabilize the finances , keep the operations fueled and build smarter AI products for the next growth jump.

(This information is for educational purposes only, not financial advice. Investors should verify details independently before making decisions.)

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