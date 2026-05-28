ITR Filing 2026: Do Housewifes Need To File ITR? Here’s What The Income Tax Rules Say

ITR Filing AY 2026-27: For many Indian families, housewives manage savings, investments and household finances, yet many still believe income tax return (ITR) filing is relevant only for salaried employees. That is not entirely correct. Even in the absence of monthly income, income from fixed deposits, rent, investments or capital gains might make filing ITR mandatory. According to the existing rules of income tax, an ITR should be filed by a housewife if her total taxable income exceeds the specified exemption limit in the year. Apart from legal compliance, filing ITR can also help while applying for loans, visas, credit cards and claiming tax refunds.

Is It Mandatory For Housewives To File ITR?

Under the Income Tax Act, one does not have to mandatorily file an ITR if his income is less than the basic exemption limit under the new regime. For FY 2025-26:

Women below 80 years of age must file ITR if annual income exceeds ₹3 lakh

Super senior citizens aged above 80 years must file ITR if annual income exceeds ₹5 lakh

This rule applies equally to homemakers, salaried women and self-employed individuals.

Do Women Get Separate Income Tax Slabs?

At present, male and female taxpayers are taxed equally in India. There are no separate income tax slabs for women taxpayers under the old or new tax regime. However, senior citizens continue to receive certain tax benefits under the old regime.

What Income Sources Can Housewives Have?

A housewife may have tax-liable income even without a conventional job. For example:

Interest on her fixed deposits or savings account is considered taxable. If total income exceeds the exemption limit, tax may apply.

Also, rental income earned from a house property owned by a homemaker is taxable under “Income from House Property.”

Profit earned from shares, mutual funds or other investments may attract capital gains tax depending on holding period and amount.

Gifts received from specified relatives are tax-free. However, gifts received from non-relatives exceeding ₹50,000 in a financial year may become taxable.

If the husband invests money in the wife’s name, the invested amount may still be clubbed with the husband’s income for taxation purposes. But any income generated further from those investments can become taxable in the wife’s hands.

On the other hand, money transferred by a husband for running household expenses is not treated as taxable income for the wife.

Tax Deductions Available For Housewives

Just like other taxpayers, homemakers can also reduce taxable income by claiming eligible deductions and exemptions.

Medical Expense Deduction

Exemption on expenditure – a maximum amount of 40,000 can be deducted for expenses incurred on eligible medical treatment and healthcare expenses of an assessee or a dependent.

Donations under Section 80G – donations made to approved charities – are eligible for deductions ranging from 50% to 100%.

Post Office Savings Interest

Under Section 10(15)(i), interest earned on post office savings accounts is exempt up to:

₹3,500 for single accounts

₹7,000 for joint accounts

Home Loan Interest

If a homemaker has taken a home loan for a self-occupied property, she may claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh on the interest paid.

Which ITR Form Should A Housewife File?

The correct ITR form depends on the nature and amount of income.

ITR-1 (Sahaj)

A housewife is allowed to submit ITR-1 if her total income in a financial year is not more than 50 lakhs and arises from sources such as interest from a fixed or savings deposit, a pension, or one house property. This form usually applies to a homemaker having no capital gains, business income or income from more than one house property.

ITR-2

ITR-2 is applicable for housewives who earn income from capital gains through shares, mutual funds or property sales. It is also used when income comes from more than one house property. This is for homemakers who have a higher investment portfolio or more real estate.

ITR-3 OR ITR-4

A housewife has to file for this ITR form if her income is from freelance jobs, online services, tuition classes, consultancy, small-scale businesses and professionals. For a small-scale business, she can file using the presumptive taxation scheme by choosing ITR-4 and for others, ITR-3.

Also Read: ITR-1 Or ITR-4? Check Which Income Tax Return Form You Are Eligible To File For AY 2026-27

How Does ITR Filing Help Housewives Even If They Have No Tax Liability?

Voluntarily filing the return is a must for a homemaker even if her income is below the tax bracket, as it provides benefits like:

1. It is a proof of income which will help in easily acquiring a home loan, personal loan or credit cards.

2. It will also keep her income record clean.

3. It will simplify her application for international visas and help her get credit and loan applications processed quicker.

4. It helps in getting a TDS refund deducted by a bank/financial institution.

5. She will also be able to enhance her creditworthiness over a period of time.

Why Understanding ITR Rules Matters For Housewives

Housewives cannot assume they are outside the purview of the income tax laws. If any income earned by way of deposits, rent, investments or business is beyond the exempted limit, they are required to file an ITR. A clear picture of the ITR form to file, along with applicable deductions and rules regarding tax payable, will not only help them fulfil their obligations but also save them taxes and support good financial planning.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: Lost Money In Stock Market? Here’s How You Can Turn It Into Tax Savings