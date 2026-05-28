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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case

Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case

Matthew Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was sentenced to prison for his role in the “Friends” star’s ketamine addiction and fatal overdose.

Matthew Perry's assistant has been jailed (IMAGE: X)
Matthew Perry's assistant has been jailed (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 08:22 IST

MATTHEW PERRY DEATH: Matthew Perry’s live-in personal assistant, who played a key role in the “Friends” actor’s ketamine addiction and injected him with a lethal dose of the drug, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison on Wednesday, ending a legal battle over the death of one of his generation’s biggest TV stars. In federal court in Los Angeles, 60-year-old Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced by Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett to 18 months in prison for his struggle with addiction that she had been privy to. “You were irresponsible not only on the day he died, but over the days that followed his death.,” said the judge. 

Matthew Perry’s live-in personal assistant gets jailed 

Iwamasa was the last person sentenced of the five who pleaded guilty in the investigation and prosecution that followed Perry’s death at age 54 on Oct. 28, 2023. The group consisted of corrupt doctors and one of the biggest street dealers, “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, who was sentenced to 15 years. 

The assistant was constantly at Perry’s side in his final days, acting as the actor’s enabler, drug messenger and de facto doctor. He is the last person to see Perry alive, and the one who discovered his body in his Jacuzzi. Eventually, he was to be the prosecutors’ most valuable informer.

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Matthew Perry’s death case

The sentencing wrapped up the case for five people who admitted guilt in the broader probe into Perry’s death. One of them was Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors called the “Ketamine Queen.” She got 15 years in prison for dealing.

Lisa Ferguson, Perry’s longtime business manager and the executor of his estate, didn’t hold back when she spoke in court. She blamed Iwamasa for cutting Perry off from sober companions and doctors, claiming he did it to keep his grip on the actor.

Matthew Perry’s personal assistant apologises

When it was his turn, Iwamasa faced Perry’s family and supporters. He apologised, saying, “I am horribly, horribly sorry, and I offer my condolences to you. I am just so sorry to have done these illegal acts that I will forever regret.”

Perry hired Iwamasa in 2022 and paid him $150,000 a year. The criminal investigation ramped up after Iwamasa returned from running errands and found Perry dead. According to the LA County Medical Examiner, ketamine caused the death, and drowning played a role too.

When did Matthew Perry die?

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023. The actor died when he was found dead in Los Angeles, California. Matthew Perry is best remembered as the star of Friends, portraying Chandler Bing.

How did Matthew Perry die?

According to the findings of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the cause of Matthew Perry’s death was the acute effects of ketamine. Among the contributing factors were drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine intoxication.

ALSO READ: Stand-Up Comedian And Director Howard Storm Dies At 94

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Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case
Tags: home-hero-pos-5latest hollywood newsmatthew perryMatthew Perry assistantMatthew Perry deathMatthew Perry news

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Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case
Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case
Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case
Who Was Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s Personal Assistant Gets Jailed For More Than 3 Years Over Fatal Ketamine Dose In Friends Star Death Case

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