REET Mains Result 2026 Expected Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Level 1 and 2 Marks, Merit List and Download Steps

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the REET Mains Result 2026 soon for the Level 1 and Level 2 exams. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam are awaiting the results and merit lists. The REET Mains examination was held from January 17 to January 20, 2026, for recruitment to the post of teachers in government schools in Rajasthan. Candidates can view their results after the announcement on the official RSSB website using the roll number. The board is recruiting 7,759 teachers for the primary and upper primary schools in the state. The result will act as the basis for advancing forward in the recruitment process, which includes document verification and appointment procedures.

When will REET Mains Result 2026 be posted

According to the site, RSSB has not yet announced the official date for the release of the REET Mains Result 2026. However, reports suggest that the board is expected to post the results soon as the evaluation stage of the earlier one will be completed. The candidates have been asked to visit the official website for the result announcement updates. The board will publish separate PDFs for the Level 1 and Level 2 candidates.

Where to find REET Mains Result 2026

The results will be available on the official RSSB portal after the announcement. The result PDF is expected to list the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The applicants need to keep their examination details handy to prevent delay while checking the result online. The results website is likely to go down for a brief period due to high traffic following the declaration.

How to get the REET Mains Result 2026

The candidates can take the following steps to download the results once it is released:

Go to the official RSSB website

Click the REET Mains Result 2026 link on the homepage

Open the Level 1 or Level 2 result PDF

Search for the roll number

Download the PDF and save it for the future reference

The candidates need to keep a copy of the result handy to be used for the counselling and verification process.

What happens after REET Mains Result 2026

After the declaration of results, RSSB will announce the dates for document verification and appointment formalities. Shortlisted candidates from the merit list will have to appear for the last step with possible required academic and identity documents. The final selection will be based upon merit, verification of eligibility and conduct of all recruitment processes prescribed by the board. The recruitment examination attracted more than two lakh candidates from all parts of Rajasthan, making it the most awaited teacher recruitment exercise in the state this year.

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