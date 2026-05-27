AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon: Direct Link and Steps to Raise Challenges

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced that the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 answer key will be closed today, May 27. If any candidate feels there is any wrong answer in the provisional answer key, the candidates can submit the objection through the official website. It has been stated that the objection process will be conducted online through the AP EAMCET official website. The candidate should go through all the questions and upload sufficient supporting documents while making the objection. Officials have stated that incomplete and unsupported objections may not be considered during the evaluation process.

Why is the answer key objection process necessary for AP EAMCET

The objection window for answer key has been introduced to let students make sure of every question of the examination. If there is an objection in any answer, they can immediately submit the supporting documents to the examination authorities. After considering all the objections, the authorities will be able to constitute the final answer key which will be used in the result and rank calculation.

The objection process helps in maintaining fairness and transparency for the entrance exam system. Candidates need to go through all the questions thoroughly before submitting the objection. AP EAMCET is largest state entrance exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

How to lodge objection against AP EAMCET 2026 answer key

To lodge objection online candidates can proceed as follows :

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in website

Click on the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 link on home page

Login with the necessary credentials

View the provisional answer key

Click on the question number against which objection needs to be filed

Upload the necessary documents and pay any applicable fees

Submit the objection form online

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

It is suggested candidates to lodge objection before the stipulated time as no more objections can be entertained after the deadline.

When was the AP EAMCET 2026 exam conducted

The AP EAMCET 2026 exam for the engineering stream took place from 12th to 18th May 2026. The exam was conducted in two shifts, 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy stream exam was conducted on 19-20 May with the same shift pattern. Thousands of students from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states attempted the examination this year for admission into undergraduate professional courses. This is used for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy admissions in the state.

What happens after AP EAMCET objections are reviewed

After the objection period is over, experts in the subject and exam authorities will examine all objections made by applicants. If any objection is justified, the final answer key will be corrected accordingly. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the AP EAMCET 2026 results and merit ranks.

Applicants are requested to frequently check the official website for information on the final answer key, results announcement and counselling timetable. Students should also keep a copy of their objection submissions and other documents for use in the process of admission.

Also Read: What Went Wrong with CBSE’s OSM System? Students Flag Answer Sheet Mismatches After Results