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Home > Education News > NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 mains result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme.

NID DAT 2026
NID DAT 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 08:42 IST

The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 mains result for Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Students appearing for entrance examination can now take a look at their scorecards and download it from the official website, NID Admission portal. It was declared on May 26 and includes information like the name, roll number, category, programme name, marks secured, and qualifying status. Students will need to log in with the email address and date of birth that were registered while filling the application form to view result. The notification of the main result is the first step towards the next part of the admission procedure which will comprise allotment of seats, filling of preferences, and document upload.

How to check NID DAT 2026 mains result

Candidates can download their scorecards through the steps:

  • Go to the official website at admissions.nid.edu
  • Click on “B.Des DAT Mains Result 2026-27”
  • Enter the date of birth and email address registered
  • Submit
  • The scorecard will appear on screen
  • Download and save for future use

The institution has also activated the direct result link on its admission portal for easy access for students.

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What information does the NID DAT scorecard show

The main scorecard of NID DAT 2026 BDes includes a lot of details that are essential for the candidate about their performance and eligibility. These details include:

  • Full name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Programme applied for
  • Category
  • Total marks obtained
  • Qualifying status

All candidates need to double-check all the details shown on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancies, they need to directly reach out to the authority of the institution through the official website.

What is the counselling schedule for NID DAT 2026

Along with the NID result announcement, NID has also revealed the NID counselling schedule of admissions. The shortlisted candidates from the main examination round shall be required to upload their institute list/static list and documents on May 31, 2026.

Allotment of seat for round 1 seat confirmation and token fee payment shall be conducted from June 9 to June 11, 2026. Provisional offer letters for allotment round 1 shall be released from June 16 to June 18, 2026.

Students should continuously take a look at the official admission portal for updates on the various NID counselling and allotment rounds and other admission information.

How to join for NID BDes course

The National Institute of Design offers a four-year full-time Bachelor of Design programme that runs at a number of campuses across India. The BDes programme is available at the NID campuses in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. NID is one of the premier design institutes in India and every year, it conducts the DAT entrance exam for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. 

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List 

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NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details
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NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details
NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details
NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details
NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

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