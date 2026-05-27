Video: Viral Clip Shows Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Grabbing Two Snakes With Bare Hands

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken to social media once again with a viral video of him capturing two live snakes with his bare hands outside a beachfront residence in Florida. The video, which has been released Tuesday via X, shows Kennedy crouching on a concrete patio, lifting the snakes by their tails as they crawl. In the 49 second clip, one of the reptiles seems to strike back and bite his hand, and a man off camera inquires if he was being bitten. Becoming a casual ‘Yeah’, followed by a smile in the direction of the camera, brings forth reactions online in a quick flash.

Watch The Video

Who Is Dr Oz Mentioned?

Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and owns the property where the snakes were present. The video was filmed by Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines. In the caption of the video, Kennedy teased, ‘Cheryl cheered the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz’s patio’. In the clip, Kennedy is in a button down shirt, trousers and socks (but no shoes) and he is messing with these twisting snakes, really close to the camera.

What Are The Snakes In The Video?

The snakes in the video are assumed to be Southern Black Racers, a non-venomous snake that shows up throughout the southeastern United States, and especially around Florida. They tend to have a sleek black body, a grey underbelly and some white markings near the chin, and they also move fast as lightning like active hunters, and one can spot them during the day in suburban neighbourhoods, gardens and even near the coast. They are harmless to people but they can turn defensive if they’re poked or provoked, they may bite if someone handles them in the wrong way. The general public really should not attempt to capture or touch wild snakes without specific training, because wild snakes are not for casual handling or grabbing.

Kennedy’s Raccoon ‘Study’

The viral video marks the latest in a series of strange sightings with animals that Kennedy has drawn public interest to her attention, with fascination with animals. The Health Secretary has again come under pressure in recent weeks after documents from his old diary entries were in a new biography. Another charge said that one time, Kennedy pulled a dead raccoon over to the side of a road in New York, to study his penis, while his children were left sitting in the car. Vivid stories of his resurfacing and the new snake handling video have brought Kennedy back into the spotlight of online controversy.

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