Couple Held In Mass Wedding Fraud After 42 Grooms Waited For Brides Who Never Came

Madhya Pradesh Police have uncovered an alleged marriage scam and arrested a couple accused of cheating several families by promising marriages with women falsely introduced as brides from an orphanage.

According to a PTI report, Mukesh and Sunita Das Bairagi were arrested after police filed a case against four people late on Sunday in connection with the fraud. Two other accused are currently on the run.





Photos Taken From Social Media Used To Trap Families

Police said the accused allegedly targeted innocent families by showing them photos of women taken from social media and claiming they were potential brides.

During the initial investigation, officers found that the suspects had downloaded pictures of women from social media platforms and used them to convince families seeking marriage proposals.





Families Asked To Pay Up To Rs 25,000 For Fake Wedding Arrangements

Police said the accused took between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 from families by promising to arrange marriages during a mass wedding event at a religious place in Dewas.

The fraud was exposed on Sunday when grooms and their relatives from different districts arrived at the venue and waited until around 10 pm for the brides and organisers, but no one showed up.





Nearly 42 Grooms Allegedly Duped In The Scam

After waiting for hours, the families went to the police and filed complaints.

Victims and witnesses claimed that nearly 42 grooms were cheated in the scam. However, police said only 10 families have officially lodged complaints so far, as many others are reluctant to come forward because of social embarrassment.

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