RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, the stakes reach a new high, where ultimately, you get the perfect predictor of the winner of the impending tournament. The roaring victory by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala has suddenly pushed the most intriguing statistical phenomenon to the forefront. Having decimated the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs on Tuesday night on May 26, 2026, the defending champions’ chances of retaining the coveted title have amplified considerably. As per history, booking directly into the summit clash through Qualifier 1 gives you that huge psychological as well as mathematical edge, where usually the winner gets to take home the IPL crown in the final of the season.

What Is The Title Conversion Rate Of Qualifier 1 Winners In IPL History?

The format of Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 that we know today was made a permanent feature of the tournament back in the 2011 season, with officials looking to award consistent performers at the top of the order in the league phase. The team winning Qualifier 1 since the creation of this format has gone on to win the shimmering IPL trophy in a mind-blowing 12 out of the 15 finished editions. This is an astounding 80% conversion rate, and one cannot be surprised that the top two positions in the league are the ones every captain aspires to achieve. The sheer tactical luxury of having four full days of rest before the final, and watching the future opposition slog it out in knockout ties, always offers the finalists from Qualifier 1 a phenomenal physical advantage.

Look At Every Instance Of Qualifier One Winners Lifting The IPL Trophy

Tournament Season Qualifier 1 Winning Team Ultimate IPL Champion Final Match Result 2011 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 58 runs 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 5 wickets 2013 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MI won by 23 runs 2014 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 3 wickets 2015 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 41 runs 2016 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 8 runs 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run 2018 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 8 wickets 2019 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run 2020 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 5 wickets 2021 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 27 runs 2022 Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans GT won by 7 wickets 2023 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 5 wickets 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 8 wickets 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB won by 7 wickets

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