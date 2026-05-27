RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

Discover the incredible statistical record of Qualifier 1 winners lifting the IPL trophy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their spot in the IPL 2026 grand final.

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed (Image Source: X)
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 01:03 IST

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, the stakes reach a new high, where ultimately, you get the perfect predictor of the winner of the impending tournament. The roaring victory by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala has suddenly pushed the most intriguing statistical phenomenon to the forefront. Having decimated the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs on Tuesday night on May 26, 2026, the defending champions’ chances of retaining the coveted title have amplified considerably. As per history, booking directly into the summit clash through Qualifier 1 gives you that huge psychological as well as mathematical edge, where usually the winner gets to take home the IPL crown in the final of the season.

What Is The Title Conversion Rate Of Qualifier 1 Winners In IPL History?

The format of Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 that we know today was made a permanent feature of the tournament back in the 2011 season, with officials looking to award consistent performers at the top of the order in the league phase. The team winning Qualifier 1 since the creation of this format has gone on to win the shimmering IPL trophy in a mind-blowing 12 out of the 15 finished editions. This is an astounding 80% conversion rate, and one cannot be surprised that the top two positions in the league are the ones every captain aspires to achieve. The sheer tactical luxury of having four full days of rest before the final, and watching the future opposition slog it out in knockout ties, always offers the finalists from Qualifier 1 a phenomenal physical advantage.

Look At Every Instance Of Qualifier One Winners Lifting The IPL Trophy

Tournament Season Qualifier 1 Winning Team Ultimate IPL Champion Final Match Result
2011 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 58 runs
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 5 wickets
2013 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MI won by 23 runs
2014 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 3 wickets
2015 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 41 runs
2016 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won by 8 runs
2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run
2018 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 8 wickets
2019 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 1 run
2020 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians MI won by 5 wickets
2021 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 27 runs
2022 Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans GT won by 7 wickets
2023 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 5 wickets
2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 8 wickets
2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB won by 7 wickets

Also Read – IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

You Might Be Interested In
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed
Tags: dharamshalaFinalistsgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL historyipl playoffsIPL TrophyPlayoff ClashQualifier 1Rajat PatidarRasikh Salam DarRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gill

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies Under ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

JioHotstar IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Guide

JioHotstar IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Guide

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Outpaces KL Rahul With Historic 600-Run Record In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

'Ranveer Singh Not Banned,' Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

Horoscope Tomorrow (27 May 2026)

Prison Warden Filmed With Inmate; Video Goes Viral

IndiGo Flight From Blr To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Outpaces KL Rahul With Historic 600-Run Record In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match

Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

From Baniyan Brand to Full Innerwear Label: Ranjit Begins a New Chapter

Was Siddaramaiah Asked To Quit? What Happened At Congress Meet?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed
RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

QUICK LINKS