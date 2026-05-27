IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Swells Leads, Virat Kohli Breaks Into Top Five | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: RCB And GT Clash In High Stakes IPL 2026 Match RCB and GT faced off in a high-stakes match on May 26, intensifying the race for the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026. The batting charts have seen some major shake-ups as the tournament enters its business end and it has become a tight race for the tournament’s highest run-getter.

Sudharsan Tightens His Grip

Gujarat Titans’ anchor, Sai Sudharsan, has further strengthened his position at the top of the run-scoring charts. Following the match against RCB, Sudharsan extended his lead at the top, taking his whopping tally to 652 runs across 15 innings. The stylish left-hander has an average of 46.57 and an eye-catching strike rate of 157.86 and has scored one century and seven fifties and is the perfect candidate to bag the coveted cap this season.

Hot on his heels is his GT captain and opening partner Shubman Gill who is in second place with 618 runs showing the importance of their top order engine room to Gujarat.

Kohli Rises into the Top Four

But the man of the night’s headline is Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru maestro had a clinical show against GT to move himself up in the 4th position in the Orange Cap leaderboard. In 15 innings now Kohli has scored exactly 600 runs at an average of 50.00 and with a very impressive strike rate of 164.38. His unbeaten century and four half-centuries, accumulated unflinchingly, keep RCB’s playoff hopes on his legendary willow.

Kohli is just six runs adrift of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dangerous middle-order dynamo Heinrich Klaasen who is third with 606 runs.

The Mid-Table Power Hitters

The race behind the top four is still crazy tight. Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is hot on Kohli’s heels at number five with 593 runs, coming at a zippy strike rate of 174.41. Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is sixth with 583 runs, at an eye-watering strike rate of 232.27. Ishan Kishan (569 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (563 runs) have been belting big in Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken over the lower half of the top ten.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT

POS Player Team Runs Avg SR 100s/50s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 652 46.57 157.86 1 / 7 2 Shubman Gill GT 618 44.14 159.27 0 / 6 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 606 50.50 159.47 0 / 6 4 Virat Kohli RCB 600 50.00 164.38 1 / 4 5 K L Rahul DC 593 45.62 174.41 1 / 5 6 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 583 41.64 232.27 1 / 3 7 Ishan Kishan SRH 569 40.64 178.36 0 / 6 8 Abhishek Sharma SRH 563 43.31 206.22 1 / 4 9 Mitchell Marsh LSG 563 43.31 163.18 1 / 3 10 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 510 42.50 168.87 0 / 6