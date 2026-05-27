No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media about a supposed hack of its On Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board clarified that the website mentioned in the viral claims was only a testing portal with dummy data and was not connected to the real system used for checking answer sheets.

Viral Social Media Claims Trigger Confusion Over CBSE Portal

CBSE said there were no actual student marks, evaluation records, or sensitive data stored on that portal. It also stated that there has been no security breach in the live system used for evaluation work.

The clarification came after a social media user claimed on February 26, 2026, that they had hacked a CBSE portal with the URL “cbse.onmarks.co.in”. The post quickly spread online and led to reports suggesting a possible breach in CBSE’s digital evaluation process.

However, CBSE clarified that the portal mentioned in the claims was not linked to the board’s actual answer sheet evaluation system.

CBSE said that its actual evaluation system runs on a different website and has not been hacked or affected in any way.

CBSE Says Real Evaluation System Remains Safe and Secure

The board explained that the portal mentioned in the viral claims was only an internal testing platform used for trial and demonstration purposes. It did not store any real student information, marks, answer sheet evaluations, or confidential exam-related data.

To ease worries among students, parents, and schools, CBSE said no security issue has been found in the real evaluation system currently in use.

The board also stated that the On Screen Marking (OSM) system was introduced to make the assessment process more transparent and efficient. It added that the system includes strong safety measures and grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure accountability.

CBSE assured everyone that strict security systems are in place to protect the platform used for checking answer sheets and to keep student data and marks safe.





Board Highlights Transparency And Cybersecurity Measures In OSM System



In its statement, the board said the OSM system was created to improve transparency in evaluations and includes strong safeguards to protect the platform from any vulnerabilities.

The clarification comes at a time when online exam systems and digital assessment platforms are facing increased scrutiny over cybersecurity and data safety concerns.

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