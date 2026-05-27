No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media about a supposed hack of its On Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media about a supposed hack of its On Screen Marking (OSM) system. Photo: Wikipedia
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media about a supposed hack of its On Screen Marking (OSM) system. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 03:34 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday denied reports circulating on social media about a supposed hack of its On Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board clarified that the website mentioned in the viral claims was only a testing portal with dummy data and was not connected to the real system used for checking answer sheets.

Viral Social Media Claims Trigger Confusion Over CBSE Portal

CBSE said there were no actual student marks, evaluation records, or sensitive data stored on that portal. It also stated that there has been no security breach in the live system used for evaluation work.

You Might Be Interested In

The clarification came after a social media user claimed on February 26, 2026, that they had hacked a CBSE portal with the URL “cbse.onmarks.co.in”. The post quickly spread online and led to reports suggesting a possible breach in CBSE’s digital evaluation process.

However, CBSE clarified that the portal mentioned in the claims was not linked to the board’s actual answer sheet evaluation system.

CBSE said that its actual evaluation system runs on a different website and has not been hacked or affected in any way.

CBSE Says Real Evaluation System Remains Safe and Secure

The board explained that the portal mentioned in the viral claims was only an internal testing platform used for trial and demonstration purposes. It did not store any real student information, marks, answer sheet evaluations, or confidential exam-related data.

To ease worries among students, parents, and schools, CBSE said no security issue has been found in the real evaluation system currently in use.

The board also stated that the On Screen Marking (OSM) system was introduced to make the assessment process more transparent and efficient. It added that the system includes strong safety measures and grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure accountability.

CBSE assured everyone that strict security systems are in place to protect the platform used for checking answer sheets and to keep student data and marks safe.


Board Highlights Transparency And Cybersecurity Measures In OSM System

In its statement, the board said the OSM system was created to improve transparency in evaluations and includes strong safeguards to protect the platform from any vulnerabilities.

The clarification comes at a time when online exam systems and digital assessment platforms are facing increased scrutiny over cybersecurity and data safety concerns.

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing
Tags: Central Board of Secondary EducationScreen Marking systemSocial Media

RELATED News

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Toppers List: Highest Scorers, Pass Percentage and Merit List

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Marks Memo Download Link result.kite.kerala.gov.in

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Delayed, MCC Postpones Choice Filling Till Further Notice

SSC GD Exam Cancelled at Kanpur Centre Amid Overcrowding Chaos

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Check College-Wise First Merit List, Cut Offs And Admission Schedule at mu.ac.in

LATEST NEWS

Couple Held In Mass Wedding Fraud After 42 Grooms Waited For Brides Who Never Came

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Swells Leads, Virat Kohli Breaks Into Top Five | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 26 After RCB vs GT: Bhuvneshwar Kumar At Top | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?

Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1: How Many Times Qualifier One Winners Have Lifted The IPL Trophy? Complete Historical Record Revealed

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies Under ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

'Ranveer Singh Not Banned,' Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing
No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing
No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing
No Security Breach In Central Board Of Secondary Education OSM System, Board Clarifies ‘Hacked’ Website Was For Testing

QUICK LINKS