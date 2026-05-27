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Home > India News > Northeast Delhi Murder: 23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Khajuri Khas, Probe Underway

Northeast Delhi Murder: 23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Khajuri Khas, Probe Underway

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area evening.

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area evening. Photo: AI Generated
A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area evening. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 04:30 IST

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area evening.

Delhi Police said they received information about the firing late in the evening. When officers reached the spot, they found that the injured man, identified as Raja Mevati, also known as Akki or Aakib, had already been taken to the hospital by a PCR van.

“On reaching the hospital, the victim was declared brought dead by the attending doctor,” police said.

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A case under the relevant sections has been registered at PS Khajuri Khas.

The forensic team gathered evidence from the crime scene. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused involved in the crime, police added.

“Investigation in the case is in progress,” Delhi Police said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday in a separate incident, A 21-year-old man was injured after an alleged accidental firing during a party in the Jain Nagar area under the Begampur Police Station jurisdiction in the Rohini district of Delhi, police said.

The victim, identified as Raja, sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after a bullet was reportedly fired from a pistol belonging to one of his friends during the gathering at a private residence.

The official added that the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the Delhi police on Sunday, the incident took place during a party being held at the residence, following which the companions present at the spot fled the scene.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the firing may have been accidental, police said. He added that a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Couple Held In Mass Wedding Fraud After 42 Grooms Waited For Brides Who Never Came

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Northeast Delhi Murder: 23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Khajuri Khas, Probe Underway
Tags: 23-year-old manKhajuri KhasNortheast Delhishot-dead

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