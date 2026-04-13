Snakes Won’t Bite Indian Farmers Anymore: This New Innovation Brings Unexpected Relief In Rural Areas

In India, a new innovation has been launched to safeguard farmers against the dangers of snake bites while working in their fields. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced a special stick known as ‘Kisan Mitra Chhadi’ to assist farmers who want to protect themselves while working in their fields at night.

While speaking about the rationale behind this stick, he said that most accidents occur when farmers go out into their fields after sunset. “For example, when you use your pump to irrigate your fields at night, you are likely to get bitten by a snake,” Chouhan explained, referring to how often this occurs.

Snake Protection Device: How the Chhadi Works in Fields

The ‘Kisan Mitra Chhadi’ has been developed so that it can detect the proximity of danger from snakes and other poisonous creatures while a farmer is working in the field. According to reports, the stick has the ability to detect motion or presence up to a specific distance and alert the farmers to the risk.

It was explained that if a snake or any other dangerous animal comes near the farmer within a range of approximately 100 metres, the stick will begin to vibrate very strongly. With this early warning component, farmers will have the opportunity to move away from the potential danger and avoid being bitten by a snake.

Snake Safety for Farmers: Why This Innovation Matters

Farmers who work at night when they are alone are particularly susceptible to dangerous conditions, including snake bites, which occur relatively frequently in rural areas and can often result in the death of the farmer because there was not enough time for a response.

The goal of this innovation is to minimize the dangers associated with unsafe working conditions for farmers and to make them safer. Farmers will have a higher likelihood of avoiding contact with a snake and thus preventing serious injury if they have advance notice of a snake near their vicinity.

Snake Threat Reality: Minister Explains Ground Challenges

The minister spoke about the situations he/she has encountered regarding farming at night; he/she specifically pointed out how farming at night creates dangers that farmers don’t see coming and how they create hazards for farmers unexpectedly.

The minister also talked about how the ‘Kisan Mitra Chhadi’ was designed to be a protective friend of a farmer and how it was created in order to help “penalize” a snake by preventing it from getting close enough to injure or kill a farmer.

Snake Detection Innovation: A Step Towards Safer Farming

New innovation combines technology with safe farming practices provides farmers with tools to ensure their safety while on the job. The snake detection device is light-weight and easily carried to be used by the farmers while completing their daily farm tasks, especially in regions of high snake infestation.

The new snake detection innovation has been receiving national and local media attention the first few days of its announcement because it directly addresses a common issue that has plagued farmers. Authorities hope to reduce the number of cases of snake bites and provide the necessary tools enabling farmers to perform their jobs with more assurance and less fear of getting bitten by a snake while doing their daily farm tasks.

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