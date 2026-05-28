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Home > Regionals News > Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside

Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside

Delhi has renamed several Metro stations and landmarks, including Britannia Chowk, to improve public identification and honour notable personalities across the city.

Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 17:50 IST

The Delhi government has approved a rather big renaming sort of exercise for several Metro stations, chowks, public buildings and also civic landmarks across the national capital. The call got cleared during a meeting of the State Names Authority chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, so yes, it was basically in that context.

This move is basically meant to strengthen local identity, make landmark recognition easier for commuters, and honour some notable personalities tied to Delhi’s social and cultural history, not just in general. The renaming effort includes key Metro stations in Rohini and Dwarka, along with the well-known Britannia Chowk in northwest Delhi.

One of the most significant changes announced is the renaming of Rohini West Metro Station, which will now be called “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station.” Officials added that the station is located near the hospital, and with that revised label, passengers can spot the area with more clarity right away.

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Similarly, Rohini East Metro Station is now called “Rohini Metro Station”, basically to make the name a bit shorter and simpler for people who commute every day.

Another big change is in Dwarka, where the current Dwarka Metro Station will be referred to as “Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station” from now on.

The government has also renamed Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur as “Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk”, in memory of senior journalist and former MP Ashwini Chopra.

Besides Metro stations and chowks, the government went ahead and approved new designations for public infrastructure projects, too. The sports complex in Begampur which is under construction, has been named “Atal Khel Parisar” after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And a statue of Vajpayee will be placed at the complex as well.

Meanwhile, the under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri will now be called “Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital.”

Officials said the renaming initiative is meant to make public places feel more tied to nearby landmarks and local history. it is also supposed to help residents and visitors in finding their way, a bit more smoothly, you know.

The changes should start showing up soon on official signage, Metro announcements, route maps, and also on digital navigation platforms, plus transport records across Delhi.

Full List Of Renamed Places

  • Rohini West Metro Station → Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station

  • Rohini East Metro Station → Rohini Metro Station

  • Dwarka Metro Station → Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station

  • Britannia Chowk, Shakurpur → Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk

  • Begampur Sports Complex → Atal Khel Parisar

  • Jwalapuri Under-Construction Hospital → Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital

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Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside
Tags: Britannia ChowkDelhi Civic ChangesDelhi GovernmentDelhi Metrohome-hero-pos-5Metro Station Renamepublic infrastructureRekha Gupta

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Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside
Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside
Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside
Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes – See Full List Inside

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