French Open 2026: Naomi Osaka Roland Garros Outfit Goes Viral; Golden Sequined Look Stuns Fans in Paris – See Pics

Naomi Osaka Roland Garros Dress: During the French Open this week, Naomi Osaka grabbed the spotlight with her clothing choices. She stepped out in a formal black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice and later abandoned these to unveil a golden attire dazzling with sequins on the first day of competition. Osaka explained that as she is not much of a talker, she uses the way she dresses to “express through my clothes” her feelings and thoughts. While talking about her choice of clothing, Osaka admitted to being a “little dramatic” when it comes to her fashion sense.

French Open 2026: Naomi Osaka’s fashion turns heads at Roland Garros







Naomi Osaka was again the one who turned the heads in the fashion capital of the world, Paris. Tennis star wore a long train ivory colored and metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress on the walk-on before her second match at the French Open. The whole outfit was a mix of sporty and couture. After changing the plan of the game against Donna Vekic on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday, Osaka took off the train and jacket and handed them to a ball kid. Osaka put on a black ceremonial skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice for her debut match two days ago. Later, she put on her gold dress which, she says, is a reminder of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

In a city know for style, Naomi certainly understood the assignment 🤩 We can’t wait to see the third round fit 💃#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JAUuCAF2I2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2026







Osaka has her own team of creatives and is in direct contact with the couturiers on the kits. She has been time and again crossing the Atlantic to attend the Met Gala in New York between the Madrid and Italian Opens mainly due to her deep involvement in the fashion industry these days. “I feel like fashion, for me, I tell people, I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes. That means I can be as loud with colors or patterns or fabric as I want,” Osaka said while addressing the press at the French Open.

French Open 2026: Naomi Osaka continues to star

Naomi Osaka continues to be right on the money at the French Open on the clay court. She starred in a 6-3, 7-6(3) win that felt straightforward considering Siegemund’s ability to knock opponents off rhythm with her awkward, slice-laden game and use of tennis’ dark arts. Osaka faced 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Donna Vekić in the second round — and gave fans another look at the outfit, this time with a slightly oversized golden jacket in the same style as her dress, and a cream version of the cascading skirt that popped against the red of the clay.

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