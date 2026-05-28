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Home > Sports News > Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, coach, key players and tournament history ahead of the World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained
Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 16:51 IST

Tunisia national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Tunisia’s national football team is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a new-look squad and a new manager in charge, looking to finally make it out of the group stages for the first time in their history. Tunisia have qualified for the tournament after a successful CAF qualifying campaign and will be in action in the United States, Canada and Mexico during the summer of 2026. Under former Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi, the side is a healthy blend of experienced internationals and exciting young players. Tunisia were placed in Group F alongside Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands, making it one of the toughest groups in the competition. Carthage Eagles will be eyeing to continue to be one of the continent’s most reliable World Cup teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Tunisia have named their squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and it is a mix of new faces and experienced heads. Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri remains one of the key figures in the side while Hannibal Mejbri should bring creativity and energy to the midfield. Khalil Ayari and Rayan Elloumi are the emerging names in the squad.

Full squad list for Tunisia national football team for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

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  • Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hessen, Abdelmouhib Chamakh
  • Defenders: Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Omar Rekik, Yan Valery, Ali Abdi, Moutaz Neffati, Raed Chikhaoui, Adam Arous, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida
  • Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Anis Ben Slimane, Hadj Mahmoud, Rani Khedira, Mortadha Ben Ouanes
  • Forwards: Elias Achouri, Ismaël Gharbi, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti, Firas Chaouat, Khalil Ayari, Hazem Mastouri, Rayan Elloumi

FIFA Ranking

Tunisia is one of the national teams in Africa and they are usually in the top 50 of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. They have built a reputation for being very disciplined in defense and consistent in competitions over the years. The team qualifies for the World Cup regularly. Does well in CAF tournaments, which helps keep their ranking steady. The teams defensive discipline and consistency are key to their success in competitions. Tunisia’s performances, in CAF tournaments have been good. That is why they stay in the top 50 rankings. Their World Cup qualifying performances are also very good.

Tournament Journey & Key Achievements

Having qualified in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 and 2022, Tunisia will be competing in their seventh FIFA World Cup in 2026. In 1978 the team made history when they became the first African nation to win a World Cup match, after beating Mexico 3-1. Tunisia have never progressed to the knockout stages but have produced some memorable performances against big nations. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Tunisia beat defending champions France 1-0 but failed to qualify from the group stage.

The Carthage Eagles are through to the 2026 tournament after topping their qualifying group to become one of the first African nations to secure their place at the World Cup. Their campaign was built on solid defending and coordinated team play. Tunisia, led by experienced players such as Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri, will hope to make history by finally reaching the Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained
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Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Group F Challenge, Key Players & History Explained
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