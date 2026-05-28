Controversy Erupts In Reasi Over Eid-ul-Adha Greeting Post Shared On Social Media By A School

A social media post by Presentation Convent High School featuring a cow, a sheep, and a goat in its Eid ul-Adha greeting did not go down well with several locals of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The post, uploaded ahead of the upcoming festival, went viral and sparked controversy.

Many social media users opposed the inclusion of the COW in the Eid greeting poster, claiming it hurt religious sentiments, reports said. The screenshot of the post went viral online, sparking intense debates in local social media groups and public forums.



Criticism grows over cow poster

Online criticism of school administration intensified, fueling the controversy. Several locals were reported to have questioned the use of a cow’s image in the greeting of Eid-ul-Adha, while others demanded an explanation from the institution regarding its choice of imagery.

Reasi soon became a hot topic of controversy, with many coming out with their varying views on the matter. While some termed the post insensitive, others felt that social media was unnecessarily blowing the issue out of proportion, and the debate also brought up the issue of how educational institutions handle religious and cultural messages on official platforms.

School Authorities Apologize

Shortly after the backlash grew more intense, the school authorities apologized on the same social media platform where the greeting was originally posted. The apology was reportedly made to address public concerns and to calm the growing outrage surrounding the incident.

Some users accepted the school’s clarification and apology, but the controversy remained a topic of discussion on the internet. No further official statement was issued regarding the matter at the time of writing.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the sensitivity of religious symbolism and social media communication, especially when posts are made by educational institutions. Several users online stressed the need for schools to be cautious while designing festival greetings and public messages. Others, however, called for restraint and communal harmony, saying the matter should not be pushed further after the school administration apologized for the post.

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