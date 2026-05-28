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Home > Entertainment News > Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

Salman Khan has kept the tradition of gifting his fans something on Eid going with the release of an emotional surprise this time. In the early hours of Thursday morning the superstar dropped a soulful track “Main Hoon” from his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, Pic- X(@BeingSalmanKhan)
Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, Pic- X(@BeingSalmanKhan)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 15:39 IST

Salman Khan Music Release: Salman Khan has kept the tradition of gifting his fans something on Eid going with the release of an emotional surprise this time. In the early hours of Thursday morning the superstar dropped a soulful track “Main Hoon” from his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

While the audio track was out on Valentine’s Day, this video brings in an entirely different emotional journey, instantly gathering millions of views from the fans. The music video focuses on love, longing and the emotional cost of serving the nation.



A Cinematic Shift into Black and White

Unlike the bold, vivid colors of the film’s previous promotional material, this video has opted for a melancholic black and white visual aesthetic which soothes the listener and makes them pause for a moment.

The music video shifts the camera’s focus entirely onto the mature, organic chemistry between Salman Khan and his leading lady, Chitrangda Singh. Away from the war and battles which the movie is about, this video shows a raw soft side of a soldier.

The track pairs the legendary vocals of Shreya Ghoshal with the gentle tones of rising singer-composer Ayaan Lall. The minimalist approach in the video heightens the emotional weight of the lyrics, turning the song into a tribute to the unsung sacrifices made by military spouses. 

What Fans Has To Say

This sudden release has completely overwhelmed social media, with fans flooding X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube to praise Salman’s performance. For a star known for blockbusters and massive dance anthems, this stripped-down, quiet persona has struck a powerful chord.

Top Netizen Reactions:

  • “Bhaijaan always delivers the best Eidi! The black-and-white theme makes the pain of a soldier’s family feel so real. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice gave me literal goosebumps!” — @Salmaniac_Fan

  • “This is the vintage, emotional Salman Khan we have been craving. The maturity and silence in his eyes say a thousand words. Chitrangda and Salman look incredibly graceful together.” — @CineVibe_India

  • “No flashy dance steps, no heavy action, just pure heart. This song proves that Maatrubhumi isn’t going to be just another war movie, it’s going to be a deeply emotional journey.” — @BollywoodBuzz

 

The Story Behind ‘Maatrubhumi’

The buzz surrounding Maatrubhumi continues to rise even more, given the project’s complex creative journey. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film is heavily inspired by the real life 2020 border clashes. Salman Khan steps into uniform to portray a disciplined Indian Army officer fighting in the mountains.

The film was initially slated for an April 17 theatrical launch before being pushed back by the makers. While fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the rescheduled release date, this surprise “Eidi” from Salman Khan has given his audience a reason to celebrate the festive season.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohanlal Starrer To Enter Rs 200-Crore Club With A 2.3% Growth

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Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’
Tags: Chitrangda SinghMaatrubhumiMain Hoon Music Videosalman khanSalman Khan Eid Surprise

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Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

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Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

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Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’
Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’
Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’
Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

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