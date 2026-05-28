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Home > Sports News > Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years

Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years

Read about the Scotland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, FIFA ranking, key stats, top players, and tournament history.

Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years
Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 15:51 IST

Scotland national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Scotland national football team is getting ready for one of its biggest football moments in decades as the team returns to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a long absence. Steve Clarke’s Scotland booked their place in the tournament following a strong UEFA qualifying campaign and secured a spot at the World Cup on home soil in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament kicks off in June 2026, with Scotland in Group C with Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti. It will be the first time Scotland has qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1998, and it will be a historic day for Scottish football fans. The Tartan Army will hope to finally get past the group stage for the first time in history with veterans like Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay in the squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

In May 2026, Steve Clarke revealed the official Scotland 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

  • Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.
  • Defenders: Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Anthony Ralston, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Dom Hyam, Nathan Patterson.
  • Midfielders: Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean, Ben Doak.
  • Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland, George Hirst, Ross Stewart. 

Captain Andy Robertson continues to lead the side while Scott McTominay is expected to be the key attacking midfielder for Scotland after impressive performances in qualification. Another of the breakout talents in the squad is young winger Ben Doak.

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FIFA Ranking

So that’s around 22nd in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings in May 2026 for Scotland. The team has developed steadily under Steve Clarke and has become one of the more competitive sides in Europe in the last few years. Recent qualifications for UEFA Euro 2020, UEFA Euro 2024, and now the FIFA World Cup 2026 show the progress of the national team in Scotland.

Tournament History and Achievements

Scotland has a proud footballing history and was one of the first national teams in world football. The country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup nine times, including the 2026 edition. They were at the World Cup in 1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, and 1998.

Scotland, in comparison, has never advanced past the group stage in its World Cup history. In the 2026 tournament, the team gets another opportunity to break that record. Scotland, under Steve Clarke, has become harder to beat and more tactically organized. Clarke has already led the nation to consecutive European Championships and has now ended Scotland’s 28-year wait for a World Cup appearance.

Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law, Graeme Souness, and Darren Fletcher are all names that rank among the best players in Scottish football history. The current generation wants to leave its mark with a good performance in North America in 2026.

Also Read: Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Key Players, Ranking & History Explained

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Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026scotlandscotland fifa ranking 2026scotland football teamscotland world cup 2026 squadscotland world cup historysteve clarke scotland

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Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years
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