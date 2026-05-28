LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

Learn about the United States national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, FIFA ranking, head-to-head record, key stats, top players, and tournament history.

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview
United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 16:01 IST

United States men’s national soccer team FIFA World Cup 2026: The U.S. men’s national soccer team has a lot to live up to at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as one of the host nations along with Canada and Mexico. The tournament will take place in North America starting in June 2026 and the US will be hoping to mount a good challenge on home soil under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The USMNT has built a talented generation of players with stars from the top European clubs like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. The American side has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is now seeking to progress even further in the tournament. With young talent, experienced leaders and huge home support the United States could be one of the surprise teams of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

US Names 26 Men For 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino has put together a squad with a mix of experience and exciting young talent.

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner 

You Might Be Interested In

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright

Adams will lead the way using his skills up front on the wing. Other forwards such as Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun will be important in attack. Chris Richards and Sergino Dest are two of the main guys from the back.

FIFA Ranking

The United States is ranked 16th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings as of April 2026. The team remains one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region and has routinely been in the top 20 of the world in recent years.

USMNT achieved a record high FIFA ranking of 4th in 2006.  Mauricio Pochettino’s team are looking to improve their consistency against elite international opposition ahead of the World Cup.

Tournament History and Achievements

The United States is one of the teams in CONCACAF, they have played in eleven FIFA World Cups. The United States had their World Cup performance in 1930, when the United States finished third in the first FIFA World Cup.

The United States Mens National Team has played in the World Cup times in modern football including a quarterfinal appearance in 2002, when the United States lost to Germany. The United States team also made it to the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2022.

The United States has done well in their region winning CONCACAF Gold Cups and three CONCACAF Nations League titles in a row from 2021 to 2024. The current United States team is thought to be one of the talented teams, in American soccer history. With the games being played at home a lot of fan support and a young and exciting team the United States Men’s National Team will try to do something at the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Also Read: Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview
Tags: fifa world cup 2026 usamauricio pochettino usmntunited states fifa rankingusa world cup historyusmnt 2026 squad

RELATED News

Egypt national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & African Football Records

French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round

Japan National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Tournament Preview

Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Full Player List, Key Stars & Team Analysis

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

BJP Appoints Kewal Singh Dhillon As Punjab Unit President

Cringe or Cute? Shraddha Kapoor Gets Trolled As Viral Dance Video Divides Fans

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

Controversy Erupts In Reasi Over Eid-ul-Adha Greeting Post Shared On Social Media By A School

Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Preview, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Playing Conditions, How To Tickets — All You Need To Know

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Phase 3 Begins at vit.ac.in, Check Seat Allotment and Fee Payment Dates

Scotland National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Group & Historic Comeback After 28 Years

Middle East Conflict & Grocery Bills: Here's Why Oil to LPG Prices Are Rising!

Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Drops Emotional ‘Main Hoon’ Music Video On Eid, Fans Call It ‘Eidi Of The Year’

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview
United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview
United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview
United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

QUICK LINKS