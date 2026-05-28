United States National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Preview

United States men’s national soccer team FIFA World Cup 2026: The U.S. men’s national soccer team has a lot to live up to at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as one of the host nations along with Canada and Mexico. The tournament will take place in North America starting in June 2026 and the US will be hoping to mount a good challenge on home soil under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The USMNT has built a talented generation of players with stars from the top European clubs like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. The American side has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is now seeking to progress even further in the tournament. With young talent, experienced leaders and huge home support the United States could be one of the surprise teams of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

US Names 26 Men For 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino has put together a squad with a mix of experience and exciting young talent.

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright

Adams will lead the way using his skills up front on the wing. Other forwards such as Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun will be important in attack. Chris Richards and Sergino Dest are two of the main guys from the back.

FIFA Ranking

The United States is ranked 16th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings as of April 2026. The team remains one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region and has routinely been in the top 20 of the world in recent years.

USMNT achieved a record high FIFA ranking of 4th in 2006. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are looking to improve their consistency against elite international opposition ahead of the World Cup.

Tournament History and Achievements

The United States is one of the teams in CONCACAF, they have played in eleven FIFA World Cups. The United States had their World Cup performance in 1930, when the United States finished third in the first FIFA World Cup.

The United States Mens National Team has played in the World Cup times in modern football including a quarterfinal appearance in 2002, when the United States lost to Germany. The United States team also made it to the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2022.

The United States has done well in their region winning CONCACAF Gold Cups and three CONCACAF Nations League titles in a row from 2021 to 2024. The current United States team is thought to be one of the talented teams, in American soccer history. With the games being played at home a lot of fan support and a young and exciting team the United States Men’s National Team will try to do something at the FIFA World Cup 2026.