NEET UG Re-Test Paper Leak Allegations Surface Online Despite CBI Crackdown and Enhanced Security Measures

Fresh concerns about examination security have emerged over the integrity of the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination after reports claimed that alleged question papers are available for purchase on Telegram channels, even though the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting an inquiry into an earlier alleged paper leak scandal. Multiple social media groups would be selling students access to NEET re-exam papers for funds ranging between Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh. The re-examination will be held on June 21 with special security. The latest reports have again prompted doubts about examination security and fairness for one of India’s largest medical entrance tests among parents and students.

What are the allegations about the NEET re-exam papers

Telegram groups with hundreds of subscribers have been advertising alleged leaked NEET re-exam papers, and traders are asking students to make payments in instalments according to the exam schedule.

Some groups are advertising the papers as a “last chance” for students looking for MBBS admissions. No confirmation of the authenticity of the online claims, however. Students have been advised by authorities to stay away from such groups and individuals offering examination material and to remain vigilant.

Why is the NEET paper leak case being investigated?

The controversy erupted after allegations of paper leaks surfaced after the May 3 NEET-UG examination, which resulted in widespread criticism and legal challenges and a CBI probe into the suspected malpractice.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body conducting the examination, has also undergone several policy-level and administrative changes after the controversy. Multiple arrests have been made in the case; investigators are looking into the possible links between coaching centres, intermediaries and alleged culprits.

What are authorities doing before the NEET re-exam

Preparation for examination security and monitoring mechanisms were reviewed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan and others for June 21 re-test. The authorities are reportedly expected to implement stringent surveillance measures, better mechanisms of monitoring and more robust security to avert any irregularities during the examination.

The DG of NTA also highlighted new measures to be undertaken to oversee the examination and prevent any malpractice in future entrance exams. The authorities have advised students and parents to rely only on official information released by NTA and government agencies.

Will NEET exams be computer-based

For the first time the Education Ministry has announced that NEET exams will shift to a computer-based format next year with no paper leaks. The authorities confirmed that the change would help make the exam more secure and mitigate any possibility of paper leaks in an offline examination setting.

The new format will be similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which is conducted online in selected examination centres throughout the country. The announcement of the move follows increasing pressure for a tougher approach to examinations for national-level entrance exams.

What do parents and experts think about the controversy

There has been growing concern among several parent groups and education activists over persistent news reports on irregularities in the examination setting. Parents’ associations are urging students not to trust deceitful sources who claim to provide leaked papers. Education experts too are calling for more intensive cyber surveillance and tougher legal measures against people who want to take advantage of students by falsely claiming that there have been paper leaks.

The CBI, meanwhile, has recently nabbed two more suspects in the investigation into which there are a total of 13 arrests so far, and the investigation is expected to continue as authorities try to untangle the larger network that is responsible for the alleged paper leak operation.

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