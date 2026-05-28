Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya Starrer Nears Rs 260-Crore Mark Despite Midweek Drop

Karuppu Box Office: Tamil superstar Suriya’s mythological entertainer Karuppu continues to dominate the global box office. Despite facing the expected midweek slowdown, the fantasy courtroom drama directed by RJ Balaji has held its ground exceptionally well, nearing a ₹260 crore mark on its second Wednesday.

By the end of its 13th day in the Box-office, Suriya starrer managed to bag ₹258.85 crore gross worldwide, placing it right on the doorstep of the coveted ₹260-crore milestone. With this achievement under the belt this film has officially become the highest earning film of Suirya’s career in the big screens.

Day 13 Collection Breakdown

On its second Wednesday, Karuppu witnessed a standard midweek dip of 10.1% compared to its previous day’s earnings. However, the film still bagged a solid ₹4 crore net sale across India.

Domestic Performance

The primary reason for Karuppu’s dream run is hidden in its solid home support coming from South India, with Tamil Nadu leading from the front.

Tamil Version: The original Tamil version contributed most of the share on Wednesday, raking in ₹3.30 crore net from 3,141 shows. The film maintained a healthy 23% overall occupancy, with night shows at an impressive 28.92%.

Telugu Version: The Telugu dubbed version, titled Veerabhadrudu, added a steady ₹70 lakh net from 1,417 shows, managing an occupancy rate of nearly 17%.

Regional Gross Highlights: On Wednesday alone, Tamil Nadu generated ₹3.35 crore gross, while Karnataka and Kerala chipped in ₹28 lakh and ₹25 lakh gross respectively.



The Cumulative Tally

The cumulative tally for Karuppu shows its massive crowd pull in both regional as wellas the global market.In its domestic run, the fantasy action-drama has accumulated a net total of ₹163.20 crore across India, translating to a strong domestic gross of ₹188.85 crore. When combined with a highly consistent performance in overseas markets which have contributed an estimated ₹70.00 crore gross the film’s total worldwide gross has climbed to ₹258.85 crore. This outstanding performance not only positions the project right at the edge of the historic ₹260 crore threshold but also safely cements it as the single highest theatrical release of Suriya’s career.

Karuppu: A blend of Mythology And Masses

The film being described as Mythical-mass entertainer by the RJ Balaji is the story of Binu and her father who go to Chennai for liver treatment but are entangled in the traps of robbery, corruption and extortion. The film features superstar Suriya as Saravanan, a lawyer who is the human avatar of deity Karuppusamy. The story revolves around the fact that how Suriya help Binu and her father in their search for justice.

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