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Home > Entertainment News > Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned

Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned

Did “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” sensation Dhinchak Pooja just get married? The internet was left wondering when Dhinchak Pooja posted a video captioned “Some clips of my marriage, i will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music” on her instagram.

Dhinchak Pooja Instagram-@dhinchakofficial
Dhinchak Pooja Instagram-@dhinchakofficial

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 12:28 IST

Dhinchak Pooja: Did “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” sensation Dhinchak Pooja just get married? The internet was left wondering when Dhinchak Pooja posted a video captionedSome clips of my marriage, i will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #musicon her Instagram. In the post she can be seen in a proper bridal attire, leading her fans to believe that the ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ superstar might just have found her Dulha. 



In the post creating waves, Pooja is seen wearing a traditional red bridal lehenga with heavy jewelry and glamorous makeup. She is pictured at what appears to be a wedding banquet venue alongside a man dressed as a groom in a white sherwani. 

As for the groom, Pooja has chosen to maintain an air of mystery around it. In the clips only the side profile of a man dressed in a white sherwani is visible, but the identity of the fellow is still unknown.

Adding more to the fire, the singer said that more pictures and clips of the event will be shared on her Facebook and Youtube accounts.

Is it Real Or A Publicity Stunt? 

While this might seem like a direct confirmation coming from the singer herself but still the internet is hugely divided on the matter. There are many who are taking the post at the face value and are congratulating her on the big occasion.

But a large section of netizens is highly skeptical. With her background as a viral content creator, people are forced to think that all this might just be a promotional publicity stunt or an upcoming music video shoot.

Public Reactions And Comments

True to its nature, the internet has gone all out with humor in her comment section where one user wrote “Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ”. Another said “Dilon ka shooter hai mera SHOHAR dilon ka shooter ah ah 💃 🕺”

One commented, “Our 2016 legend of YouTube got married bhai her songs, her Bigg Boss entry everything feels so nostalgic, congratulations Dhinchak Pooja for this new journey, and we still talk about you.” 

She also posted other pictures on YouTube where she claimed that she had her pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and sangeet. 

Who is Dhinchak Pooja?

Famously known for her cringe catalogue of songs over the internet, Dhinchak Pooja is a YouTuber and content creator who went viral for her songs like Swag Wali Topi (2015), Daaru (2016), Selfie Maine Leli Aaj (2017), Dilon Ka Shooter (2017), Baapu Dede Thoda Cash (2017) and Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai (2017).  

Time over time she has managed to gather the public attention for her cringe music singles which become the public talk after release. She is seen as one of the new generation creators who create content for the sake of views and attention and do not care about the humor, criticism or memes directed towards them.

ALSO READ:  Inside Kylie Minogue’s Life On Her Birthday: Hit Songs, Net Worth And Family Details Revealed

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Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned
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Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned
Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned
Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned
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