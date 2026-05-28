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Home > Entertainment News > Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush’s Action Thriller Online | Latest Tollywood News

Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush’s Action Thriller Online | Latest Tollywood News

Dhanush’s Kara OTT Release Out: Story, Cast, Reviews And Box Office Collection Details Of This Tamil Action Thriller Film

Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush's Action Thriller Online
Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush's Action Thriller Online

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 10:57 IST

Dhanush starrer action thriller, Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, is ready to take release in OTT domain following a 30 days theatrical run. The Tamil film, which was released in theatres on April 30, 2026, won plaudits for its rural thriller-driven plotline, emotional storyline and Dhanush’s performance. Those who missed the film in theatres would be able to watch the movie online after its OTT release.

Kara OTT release date

Kara is scheduled to release in Netflix on May 28, 2026, as per the reports. The streaming platform has reportedly apprised the film in its upcoming catalogue before digital release.

The film will release in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Kara Story

The film is set in villages of Tamil Nadu in 1990s and follows the story of Karasaami, a reformed thief who is known as Kara. The film follows Kara’s fate to escape after a bank has threatened to snatch away the ancestral land of his family owing to accumulated debts.

Kara he became more than that. Observing the world around himself, Kara turned towards the world of crime, and started planning heists, while also taking a stand against issues like corruption, emotional trauma, and family responsibilities. The film boasts action, emotional drama, suspense and social revolution against a rural canvas.

Kara Cast

Kara is an ensemble cast movie with Dhanush in the lead role. The other main cast members are:

  • Mamitha Baiju
  • K. S. Ravikumar
  • Jayaram
  • Suraj Venjaramoodu
  • Karunas

The movie is directed by Vignesh Raja, and the music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Kara Box Office Collection

Kara is believed to have grossed between ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore worldwide during its theatrical run at the box office. Even though the film opened on a weekday, it boasted decent footfall from the Dhanush and thriller drama audience.
However, the film was a flop taking into effect its high budget and Vijaygiri Gonsy’s Kushal’s movie got average commercial releases.

Kara Reviews

Kara got mixed-to-positive response from the critics and the audience after its theatrical release. Dhanush’s performance, emotional sequences, cinematography and rural setting was praised by numerous fans.

The director’s Vignesh Raja’s slow-burn execution and the film’s emotional tracks were appreciated, according to critics. Some reviews on the other hand highlighted the pacing issues and an over-packed second half of the screenplay.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Offered Rs 25 Crore ‘Future Discount’ To Save Don 3? Why Excel Rejected It And Farhan Akhtar Went To FWICE

Disclaimer: Box office figures and OTT release details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and media sources at the time of publishing. Streaming dates and collection numbers may vary depending on official updates from the makers and streaming platform.

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Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush’s Action Thriller Online | Latest Tollywood News
Tags: dhanush kara moviekara box office collectionKara movie castKara Movie Reviewkara netflix releasekara ott platformkara ott release datekara storyKara Tamil MovieNetflix Tamil movies

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Kara OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Dhanush’s Action Thriller Online | Latest Tollywood News
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