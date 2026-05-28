CUET UG Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Announced, Check New Dates and Download Admit Card Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the schedule for the CUET UG 2026 exams postponed earlier because of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). The agency has also now released admit cards for the good candidates appearing for the rescheduled exams. As per the last notice, the CUET UG papers postponed earlier for May 28 will be conducted on May 31 and on June 6 and 7, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of CUET UG. The Common University Entrance Test is the second largest undergraduate entrance exam conducted in the country for admission to central and participating universities.

Why were CUET UG 2026 exams postponed

The exams were postponed because of Id-ul-Zuha or Bakrid on May 28. NTA changed the exam schedule so as to minimise the inconvenience to the candidates appearing for the exam during the festival days. The agency has informed that this was the only change. All other information such as reporting schedule, examination pattern and shift timings are not affected. Candidates assigned previous exam centres will be allowed to appear as per assigned centres and shifts.

How to download CUET UG admit card 2026

Candidates may download the admit cards from the official portal by logging in using their credentials.

To download their hall ticket, the candidates may do following steps:

Open the official CUET UG website

Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Enter application number and password

Enter the details and submit

Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference

Students are advised to check add details such as examination date, reporting time, subject codes, centre information etc carefully shown in the admit card.

What information is important in CUET UG admit card 2026

Admit card is the compulsory document required for access to the examination center. All the information in the hall ticket must be verified before examination day by the candidates.

Information in the document normally would be the candidate’s details, exam schedule, center address, instructions and guidance on the day of exams. NTA has also instructed all the candidates to pay strict attention to the instructions in their admit cards to avoid any problem on day of verification and access.

The admit card should be printed out and should be in hand while candidates go to the examination center with a valid photo ID proof.

What information should candidates be aware of regarding CUET UG 2026 exams

This updated examination schedule would allow the candidates to plan their examinations without any conflict with other festivals. NTA has advised all the students to keep themselves updated with official website for any upcoming updates about the examination process. The agency will be providing additional updates about answer key, result, response sheets after the examinations are completed. With several lakhs of students appearing for CUET UG every year, the entrance examination remains instrumental in providing admission to many universities for undergraduate courses in the country.

Also Read: REET Mains Result 2026 Expected Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Level 1 and 2 Marks, Merit List and Download Steps