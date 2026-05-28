Is Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Bakrid? Here’s What NSE, BSE And MCX Investors Should Know

Stock Market Holiday Today, May 28, 2026: Are you planning to trade today? Here’s an important stock market update you should know. The Indian stock market will remain closed today, Thursday, May 28, 2026. As per the market holiday calendar, both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed today on account of the Bakri-Id festival. Equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and electronic cold receipt (EGR) will not be traded today. Regular trading will resume on Friday, May 29.

Why is the stock market closed today?

The exchanges have also declared May 28 as an official trading holiday for Bakrid under the 2026 market holiday calendar. Consequently, the investors will not be able to buy or sell shares on NSE and BSE during the normal trading hours.

This is also the second stock market holiday in May after the Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1.

Is MCX open or closed today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain partially closed, unlike the NSE and BSE.

First Session (9 AM-5 PM): Closed

Evening session (from 5 PM onwards): Open

Commodity traders dealing in gold, silver, crude oil and other commodities can trade only during the evening session.

When is the next stock market holiday?

The stock exchange will be closed after Bakrid on account of Muharram on June 26, 2026, the next stock market holiday.

Conclusion

NSE and BSE remain closed today on account of Bakrid. MCX will remain open for evening sessions only. The exchange holiday calendar is always worth watching, as holiday-shortened weeks tend to impact trading volumes and market positioning.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: 400% Jump In Government Salaries? What’s New Fitment Factor Proposal