Sri Ganganagar Sizzles At 48.2°C, Becomes Hottest Place On Earth Today: Here’s Why It’s So Extreme

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan turned into the hottest spot on the planet on Wednesday after the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 48.2°C, matching the highest reading seen in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this May. The extreme heat has pushed large parts of northwest India into a severe heatwave, with Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi all reeling under oppressive conditions driven by a strong heat dome. Several cities continued to bake in the intense weather.

Bikaner and Rohtak recorded 46.6°C, while Jaisalmer and Churu touched 46.4°C. Jhansi hit 46°C, Hisar reached 45°C, and Delhi also remained sweltering at 44.6°C, keeping daily life under strain as power demand rose and outdoor movement became difficult.

Why North India Is Under Such Extreme Heat

Meteorologists say the ongoing temperature spike is the result of a combination of dry northwesterly winds, clear skies and strong solar heating across the region. With little to no cloud cover, the sun’s energy is directly heating the land surface, pushing daytime temperatures rapidly upward across Rajasthan and adjoining states.

Why Sri Ganganagar Is The Hottest Spot Right Now?

Sri Ganganagar’s location near the Thar Desert plays a major role in its extreme heat. The region is exposed to hot, dry winds blowing in from desert interiors of Rajasthan and neighbouring Pakistan, which intensify afternoon temperatures. Extremely low moisture levels in the air also mean there is no humidity or cloud cover to soften the impact of solar radiation.

At this time of year, the sun is nearly overhead across north India, which maximises direct heating of the land. Dry soil conditions further worsen the situation because instead of using solar energy for evaporation, most of it converts directly into heating the ground and surrounding air.

Meteorologists also point out that the absence of western disturbances or rain-bearing systems has allowed heat to build up steadily over several days. With clear skies and stable atmospheric conditions, the entire northwest region has effectively remained trapped under continuous heating.

What Happens Next As Heatwave Continues?

Relief may be on the horizon, as forecasts suggest thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds could develop from Thursday evening across parts of north and central India. These weather changes are expected to gradually bring temperatures down, with some areas potentially dropping below 40°C over the weekend.

However, the transition could also bring risk. Strong thunderstorms may trigger lightning, high-speed winds and localised disruption as the atmosphere shifts from extreme heat to unstable monsoon-preparation conditions.

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