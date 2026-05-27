Who Is Chirag Patel? Indian-Origin Doctor Suspended In UK For Raping Patient After Giving Her Opioids

A senior neurosurgeon at University Hospital Wales has been suspended for eight months after a medical tribunal found he engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient while continuing to prescribe controlled medication without proper documentation. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service heard that Chirag Patel, a consultant neurosurgeon who had worked at the Cardiff-based hospital since 2018, carried out multiple procedures on the patient between 2019 and 2021 before beginning a personal relationship shortly after the first operation. The tribunal found Patel’s conduct was a serious departure from the standards expected of a doctor and raised concerns about patient safety, ethics and the abuse of professional power.

Neurosurgeon Performed Multiple Procedures on Patient

According to tribunal records, Patel performed a discectomy on Patient A in February 2019 before carrying out further surgeries in August 2019 and December 2021. The tribunal heard that shortly after the initial surgery, Patel and the patient began a sexual relationship that reportedly lasted around six months. However, investigators found that close communication and professional involvement continued long after the relationship had ended.

Doctor Prescribed Opioids Without Record

The tribunal heard during proceedings that Patel continued to prescribe morphine sulphate tablets and diazepam between May 2022 and January 2023. The prescriptions were allegedly provided on a non-emergency basis and without appropriate medical documentation in hospital records. The patient’s GP was also reportedly not informed.

Counsel for the General Medical Council, Harriet Tighe, argued the behaviour showed a ‘reckless disregard’ for professional standards and patient safety. The tribunal also heard that Patel arranged appointments for the patient directly through his secretary rather than following the normal GP referral route.

Relationship Eventually Deteriorated

By February 2023, Patel’s relationship with Patient A had apparently failed. The tribunal heard that the patient later made allegations to the police concerning the doctor. While officers reportedly chose not to pursue criminal proceedings, the matter was referred to the medical director of the health board.

Patel subsequently self-referred himself to the GMC in the same month. Getty-style stock evidence presented during the hearing highlighted the seriousness of the allegations involving both personal and professional misconduct.

Patel Claims He Feared Exposure and ‘Blackmail’

Patel’s defence counsel, Fiona Robertson, argued that the patient was no longer formally under his clinical care during part of the relationship. Robertson further claimed the relationship had been ‘largely driven’ by Patient A through ‘ongoing threats and blackmail.’

In a written statement presented before the tribunal, Patel admitted he feared the consequences if the relationship became public. ‘I was afraid that if she did so, I could lose the job I so loved and had worked so hard to obtain.’ He further stated: ‘Given my speciality, this would have a knock-on effect on other patients if I was unable to work.’

Patel acknowledged his actions were wrong and expressed regret over failing to end the relationship earlier. ‘With the benefit of hindsight, I know I should nonetheless have ended the relationship and been honest with my employer. However, at the time I felt panicked and unable to break it off – a decision I now bitterly regret.’

Health Board Says Doctor No Longer Employed

Following the tribunal outcome, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed Patel is no longer working for the organisation. The panel determined that an eight-month suspension would be the most appropriate sanction.

In a public statement, the health board said: ‘We are aware that a clinician associated with the health board has received an eight-month suspension.’

It added: ‘We are committed to upholding professional standards and have arrangements in place to continue providing safe and high-quality care for patients.’

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