Who Is Kim Se-ui? YouTuber Arrested For Fabricating Kim Soo-hyun Scandal Using AI Voice Clone

(Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Reader discretion is advised.)

South Korean authorities have arrested Kim Se-ui, the operator of the widely followed YouTube channel Hover Lab, in connection with allegations that he used manipulated content and AI-generated material to spread false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun. Investigators say Kim Se-ui fabricated evidence to support allegations that the actor had been involved in a relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron while the actress was still a minor.

Kim’s exoneration amid the allegations brought scrutiny that changed not only his career but personal life as well. The Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant after prosecutors argued that there was a risk of evidence being destroyed or the suspect evading the investigation.

Kim Se-ui Rejects Allegations

Speaking outside the court, Kim Se-ui denied wrongdoing and criticised the arrest warrant, claiming that key facts had not been properly established. He also stated that he intends to file complaints against the police and prosecutors involved in the case.

His YouTube channel, Hover Lab, has built a large audience through political commentary, celebrity-related content and entertainment coverage, attracting nearly one million subscribers.

Alleged AI Voice Recording At Centre Of Investigation

The controversy intensified after the death of actress Kim Sae-ron last year. Several months later, Hover Lab released what it claimed was a voice recording of the actress discussing a past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun dating back to her middle-school years.

However, investigators now allege that the recording was created using artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology rather than being an authentic recording.

Authorities have also accused Kim Se-ui of altering screenshots from Kim Sae-ron’s mobile phone to falsely suggest communication between the actress and Kim Soo-hyun.

Impact On Kim Soo-hyun’s Career

The allegations quickly became one of South Korea’s most talked-about entertainment controversies. Kim Soo-hyun, one of the country’s most recognisable television actors and commercial endorsers, reportedly faced significant reputational and financial consequences following the claims.

According to information cited in the investigation, authorities believe the allegations severely damaged the actor’s public standing and disrupted his professional activities.

Police also stated that Kim Soo-hyun continues to receive psychiatric treatment amid the fallout from the controversy.

Actor Maintains His Innocence

Kim Soo-hyun has repeatedly denied allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron while she was underage. During an emotional press conference in March 2025, the actor acknowledged that the two had dated for approximately one year but insisted the relationship began only after she became an adult.

“I can’t admit to something I didn’t do,” he said at the time.

His agency welcomed the latest legal development, saying investigators had found no evidence supporting the accusations circulated by Hover Lab. The agency added that the actor had spent the past year working to clear his name and fulfil his promise to prove the allegations false.

Investigation Continues

The case has reignited debate in South Korea over the misuse of AI-generated content, online misinformation and the impact of unverified allegations on public figures. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the alleged fabrication of evidence and dissemination of false information.

(Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, depression or another mental health crisis, seek support from a qualified mental health professional, healthcare provider or local helpline immediately.)

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