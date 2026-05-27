Loved Obsession? These 10 Twisted Thrillers Will Keep You Glued Till The Final Scene

If the strong bond among characters, secret affairs and psychological undertones appealed to you in Obsession, there is no dearth of movies of similar genre which offer similar levels of passion, deceit and suspense. These films are great to watch when one wants to see what kind of impact love and obsession have on people’s lives, through affairs and betrayal. Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioHotstar, these films are perfect for those who like their dose of emotions, suspense and darkness.