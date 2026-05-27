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  • Loved Obsession? These 10 Twisted Thrillers Will Keep You Glued Till The Final Scene

Loved Obsession? These 10 Twisted Thrillers Will Keep You Glued Till The Final Scene

If the strong bond among characters, secret affairs and psychological undertones appealed to you in Obsession, there is no dearth of movies of similar genre which offer similar levels of passion, deceit and suspense. These films are great to watch when one wants to see what kind of impact love and obsession have on people’s lives, through affairs and betrayal. Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and JioHotstar, these films are perfect for those who like their dose of emotions, suspense and darkness.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 27, 2026 17:54:46 IST
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365 Days
1/10

365 Days

Platform: Netflix
The romantic thriller revolves around the love affair of a mafia boss and a woman he falls in love with, demanding she spend 365 days loving him. The film is rich in luxury, passion, and emotionally charged moments reminiscent of Obsession.

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Dark Desire
2/10

Dark Desire

Platform: Netflix
A married professor cheats on his wife with a much younger female student, leading to a tangled web of lies, murder and personal emotional fraud. The daring scenes and exciting plot make this such a similar match to Obsession.

Deep Water
3/10

Deep Water

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck. This interesting, exciting thriller depicts the life of a toxic marriage, jealousy and mind games. The slow-building suspense resembles the one in Obsession.

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Fifty Shades of Grey
4/10

Fifty Shades of Grey

Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This world-famous romantic drama follows a passionate affair characterised by cheating, monitoring, and obsession. Fans of bold romantic thrillers will appreciate its dark and seductive atmosphere.

You
5/10

You

Platform: Netflix
This thrilling show is about a very attractive guy who falls deeply in love with someone but ends up becoming obsessive. It includes stalking, manipulation and addictive twists and turns.

Fatal Attraction
6/10

Fatal Attraction

Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The peaceful life of a man is shattered by an affair he thought he could hide from everyone when the woman involved won't stop clinging. One of the most famous stories of obsession and obsession, this suspenseful tale is a timeless classic.

The Voyeurs
7/10

The Voyeurs

Platform: Amazon Prime Video
That film is about a Boston couple who get hooked on watching their neighbors, and it involves some creepy secrets and a load of emotional soap. If you like Obsession, then there's a good chance you'll enjoy the seductive ambience and the story.

Sex/Life
8/10

Sex/Life

Platform: Netflix (Netflix)
In this drama, a married woman becomes obsessed with her passionate past as desire, fantasy and emotional conflict are explored. The bold storytelling and relationship drama is very much in the same vein as Obsession.

Unfaithful
9/10

Unfaithful

Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The affair of a woman progresses, and her marriage is overtaken by guilt, attraction and obsession. The tension of the forbidden romance is just so emotionally engaging and suspenseful

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Rebecca
10/10

Rebecca

Platform: Netflix
This chic psychological thriller explores jealousy, emotional manipulation and otherworldly dark secrets in a plush mansion. Its moody romantic tone means it is a perfect follow-up to Obsession.

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The films and television shows, including Obsession, offer themes involving romance, betrayal, passion, and psychological thrillers. Ranging from poisonous romances to fatal affairs, each one promises drama and thrills that will captivate audiences.

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