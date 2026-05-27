LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons latest world news Delhi Heatwave Cricket news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam is having a steady run at box-office despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 X- @Mohanlal
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 X- @Mohanlal

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 11:59 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam is having a steady run at box-office despite the expected weekday slowdown. Just after the sixth day of its release, the film has managed to move past the ₹170-crore mark worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, the film secured ₹6.45 crore nett in India on Day 6. While this was a 16.2% drop from its Monday collections, but this still is a very steady run for a weekday performance.

Does Midweek Slowdown Concerns ‘Drishyam 3’

After a good run over the weekends, a slowdown like this is more than expected for any big release hitting the theatres. The film collected ₹6.45 crore net in India on Day 6, which marked a 16.2% dip from Monday’s ₹7.70 crore. Is this a drop? Yes. But does this concern Drishyam 3 a lot? To be honest no. The film has already managed to move past the ₹170-crore mark worldwide and is expected to cover the weekday drops over its second weekend.

You Might Be Interested In

Drishyam 3 is also the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the Rs 150 crore mark after Vaazha II. And even after the dip the film is still getting 4,668 shows nationwide.

Day 6 Worldwide Collection

The film secured a net ticket sale of ₹6.45 crore in India taking its cumulative nationwide net to ₹68.60 crore and gross to ₹68.60 crore. While performing even better on the global theatres the film managed a gross of ₹90.70 crore, taking its worldwide collection to ₹170.32 crore. Kerala remained the film’s stronghold, contributing ₹5.65 crore gross on Day 6 alone.

With this milestone, Drishyam 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which had earned Rs 157.6 crore globally.

‘Drishyam 3’ Aims for ₹200 Crore Milestone

With just sixth day in the theatres, Drishyam 3 has managed to bag ₹170 crore and is steadily moving towards the ₹200 crore mark. If achieved, it would become the third Mohanlal film after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan to enter the special club.
With Malayalam version of the movie performing so well and the global buzz for the Mohanlal’s movie is almost certain to do so. As for the facts that stand currently The latest Jeethu Joseph directorial has now become the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide and only the second Malayalam Movie of 2026 to cross the ₹150 crore mark.

Drishyam 3: The Weekend Tets

While the hopes for Drishyam 3 to get into the ₹200 Crore might seem solid but there is still a test waiting for them coming Friday. With new releases lined up and the chances of number of shows dropping, the weekend might seem like a test for the film. If passed this might mean them breaching the ₹200 Crore gate and even getting a taste of ₹250 Crore. But who knows, we can just wait for this Friday, and it will tell what the future waits for the movie.

ALSO READ:  Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club
Tags: Box Office Collection Day 6Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 Box OfficeDrishyam 3 vs Aadujeevithamhome-hero-pos-13mohanlal

RELATED News

Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding

'Ranveer Singh Not Banned,' Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

JioHotstar IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Guide

Is Honey Singh Joining BJP? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

LATEST NEWS

KCET 2026 Result Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details and Official Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Cloudflare Layoff: Tech Firm Fires 1,100 Employees As It Shifts Towards AI And Automation

SIR To Continue? Supreme Court’s Big Verdict Amid Backlash Over Roll Revision

Trump Wants JD Vance To Resign?

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Bromance Goes Viral! Share Emotional Hug After RCB Thrash GT To Reach IPL 2026 Final: WATCH

Most Supplements Are Designed for Labels, Not Biology

Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge

Gold And Silver Rates Today In India Ahead Of Bakra Eid: Check Prices Of 24K, 22K In Major Cities

17-Year-Old Student Saachi Pasari Disrupts the Luxury Market with the Global Debut of ‘Hangover’

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

QUICK LINKS