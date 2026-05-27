Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal’s Film Moves Past Aadujeevitham, Enters Rs 170 Crore Club

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam is having a steady run at box-office despite the expected weekday slowdown. Just after the sixth day of its release, the film has managed to move past the ₹170-crore mark worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, the film secured ₹6.45 crore nett in India on Day 6. While this was a 16.2% drop from its Monday collections, but this still is a very steady run for a weekday performance.

Does Midweek Slowdown Concerns ‘Drishyam 3’

After a good run over the weekends, a slowdown like this is more than expected for any big release hitting the theatres. The film collected ₹6.45 crore net in India on Day 6, which marked a 16.2% dip from Monday’s ₹7.70 crore. Is this a drop? Yes. But does this concern Drishyam 3 a lot? To be honest no. The film has already managed to move past the ₹170-crore mark worldwide and is expected to cover the weekday drops over its second weekend.

Drishyam 3 is also the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the Rs 150 crore mark after Vaazha II. And even after the dip the film is still getting 4,668 shows nationwide.

Day 6 Worldwide Collection

The film secured a net ticket sale of ₹6.45 crore in India taking its cumulative nationwide net to ₹68.60 crore and gross to ₹68.60 crore. While performing even better on the global theatres the film managed a gross of ₹90.70 crore, taking its worldwide collection to ₹170.32 crore. Kerala remained the film’s stronghold, contributing ₹5.65 crore gross on Day 6 alone.

With this milestone, Drishyam 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which had earned Rs 157.6 crore globally.

‘Drishyam 3’ Aims for ₹200 Crore Milestone

With just sixth day in the theatres, Drishyam 3 has managed to bag ₹170 crore and is steadily moving towards the ₹200 crore mark. If achieved, it would become the third Mohanlal film after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan to enter the special club.

With Malayalam version of the movie performing so well and the global buzz for the Mohanlal’s movie is almost certain to do so. As for the facts that stand currently The latest Jeethu Joseph directorial has now become the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide and only the second Malayalam Movie of 2026 to cross the ₹150 crore mark.

Drishyam 3: The Weekend Tets

While the hopes for Drishyam 3 to get into the ₹200 Crore might seem solid but there is still a test waiting for them coming Friday. With new releases lined up and the chances of number of shows dropping, the weekend might seem like a test for the film. If passed this might mean them breaching the ₹200 Crore gate and even getting a taste of ₹250 Crore. But who knows, we can just wait for this Friday, and it will tell what the future waits for the movie.

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