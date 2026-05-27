Trump Wants JD Vance To Resign? US Vice President Caught Leaking Critical Info

Fresh speculations continue to swirl about the internal rift in the White House, and JD Vance is now in political hot water, with online reports suggesting that Donald Trump might be planning to keep his vice president at bay as he and his administration begin to have differences of opinion regarding Iran policy and national security strategy. The controversy began when speculation arose on social media that Trump was looking into ways to oust Vance from his position, which constitutional experts state is not something a president can do on his own.

What Happened Here?

Reports suggest that JD Vance leaked some some information. According to speculation circulating in political circles, the information was believed to be known only to a limited group, fueling questions within the administration about the source of the leak. JD Vance’s position within the administration grew stronger as a result of the announcement of the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard, whose last day is scheduled for June 30, 2026. Gabbard was one of Vance’s closest allies in the White House and reportedly resigned on family grounds stemming from her husband’s cancer diagnosis. But her resignation has also been attributed to a wider discontent with Trump’s Iran policy in general, stemming from the Feb. 28 US attack on Iranian targets. According to reports, citing unnamed sources, Vance had lost one of the key ‘non-interventionist allies’ who were in the West Wing, making his position even more precarious in the political discussions in the White House.

Can Trump Remove JD Vance?

As per the US law, a Vice President can only be removed by resignation or impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by a two thirds majority vote in the Senate or by procedures as per the constitution when the Vice President is to be replaced by someone else. Rumors he has been sequestered in Trump’s inner circle have been vigorously denied by Vance’s team.

Who Might Replace JD Vance?

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio is emerging as one of the most influential voices on foreign policy and national security for the administration. As tensions with Iran remain high, Trump would be expected to be more inclined to listen to Rubio’s advice, according to reports from Washington insiders. Sources cited in the media said that Rubio had ‘more influence’ than Vance at the West Wing now, as Trump is adopting a ‘war time leader’ persona ahead of political fights. But a spokesperson for Vance debunked the allegations as bogus and said unnamed sources were peddling ‘false stories’ about the vice president’s credibility within the administration.

JD Vance Still Remains A Key Player

The speculation notwithstanding, Vance remains a key player in current discussions about the Iran nuclear deal, which he is said to be leading a number of diplomatic missions on behalf of the United States. But major issues are still not settled, most notably the issue of Trump’s alleged demand that Iran hand over enriched uranium to the US as part of any future deal, which Tehran has categorically refused to do. The growing focus on Vance has been a sign of the divisions that have also been emerging as part of the broader political and policy dynamics on the road to the 2028 election that will influence the Trump administration’s trajectory, said analysts.

Also Read: What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General