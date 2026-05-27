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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Delhi remains under IMD’s yellow alert as temperatures soar up to 46°C amid severe heatwave conditions. Relief is expected from May 29 with thunderstorms and rainfall likely across the capital.

DELHI HEATWAVE TO LIKELY CONTINUE (AI IMAGE)
DELHI HEATWAVE TO LIKELY CONTINUE (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 07:48 IST

DELHI WEATHER TODAY: Delhi has been put on yellow alert by the IMD for heatwave conditions with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The city should now experience some respite from the May 29th onwards, and the weather office is predicting thunderstorms and rain activity. Delhi is expected to experience a minimum temperature of around 31°C and a maximum of 46°C on the day. 

Delhi weather update

The wind direction will be approximately 302° with gusts reaching 8.48. The sunrise time is 05:25 AM, and the sunset time will be 07:11 PM on Wednesday. According to the 7-day weather forecast, the temperature at Delhi is likely to hit 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 47 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 44 degrees Celsius on Friday, 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The weather office is forecasting thunderstorms and rain activity in Delhi, which is expected to bring relief to the city’s residents from May 29.

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Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

What did IMD say about Delhi weather? 

The IMD said that there was a likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough along with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, which was likely to bring relief in heatwave conditions over the region from May 29.

The India Meteorological Department says the heatwave isn’t going anywhere soon. Central and Northwest India can expect these blazing temperatures for another 4-5 days. Over in the east and nearby Peninsular India, it’s going to stay hot for the next 3-4 days, too.

When will Delhiites see relief from scorching heat? 

Relief is on the horizon, though. Starting May 29, things should start to cool down across Central, northern Peninsular, East, and Northwest India, though Rajasthan might not be so lucky.

There’s some good news for the Northeast: heavy to very heavy rain is on the way for the next week or so. Kerala and Tamil Nadu will see some heavy showers too, especially over the next couple of days.

For Uttar Pradesh, it will be the third day of ‘Nautapa’, which is the nine-day period that is considered as the toughest days of the summer season, when temperature rises above 40 degrees centigrade in some areas.

The city of Banda is ranked at the top position among the cities having the highest temperature all over the world, which rose up to 47 degrees centigrade. Monsoon’s arrival on the mainland is expected to be delayed. While the previous estimate for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala was May 26, the revised estimate expects it around June 4.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather To Get Better? National Capital Braces For Dust Storm As Temperatures Cross 43°C Across Multiple Parts Of NCR

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Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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