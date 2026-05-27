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Home > World News > Donald Trump Shifts Cabinet Meeting To White House Amid Bad Weather, Delays Camp David Visit

Donald Trump Shifts Cabinet Meeting To White House Amid Bad Weather, Delays Camp David Visit

Donald Trump will hold a rare cabinet meeting at the White House tomorrow.

Donald Trump will hold a rare cabinet meeting at the White House tomorrow. Photo: ANI
Donald Trump will hold a rare cabinet meeting at the White House tomorrow. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 04:46 IST

Donald Trump will hold a rare cabinet meeting at the White House tomorrow. The meeting was originally planned to take place at Camp David, the US president’s retreat.

Trump’s decision to move the location of the meeting came in view of the bad weather conditions tomorrow.

“Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,” Trump said on Truth Social.

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The high-level gathering was confirmed by Fox News, with all Cabinet members expected to attend the strategic session. Among those slated to participate is the outgoing Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, amid growing pressure to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape.

The assembly comes at a highly sensitive moment, with the administration evaluating its options against the backdrop of a fraying ceasefire. The choice of location is notable, as the secluded Camp David retreat historically has been reserved for major national security and diplomatic deliberations.

Political signals from Washington have fluctuated between optimistic diplomacy and hard deterrence. President Trump, in recent days, has suggested the sides are nearing a potential breakthrough in their high-stakes negotiations aimed at securing a broader agreement with Tehran.

However, that assessment has met with significant pushback from the Iranian leadership. Iranian officials have publicly rejected claims that a deal is imminent, pointing to unresolved friction between the two nations.

While administration officials continue to publicly express optimism about diplomacy and the potential for a peaceful resolution, Washington has simultaneously maintained a posture of military readiness. President Trump has repeatedly warned that military action remains on the table if talks collapse.

Providing a stark reminder of these volatile dynamics on the ground, the US military carried out “self-defence strikes” targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The dynamic on the frontlines remains intensely reactive as both sides manage the fragile truce. “U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

Detailing the scope of the immediate military engagement, he said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines. “US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Hawkins told CNN.

As the truce hangs by a thread, Iranian state media reported that an aggressive American MQ9 drone, while violating Iran’s airspace in the Persian Gulf region early on Tuesday morning, was targeted by the modern air defence system of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Iran has condemned the US strikes, saying such actions expose Washington’s “dishonesty and unreliability” even as diplomatic efforts continue to end the crisis in West Asia.

In an official statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and translated by the Embassy of Iran in India, the Islamic Republic stated that the US military has continued “unlawful and unjustifiable actions” since the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8, 2026, including the maritime blockage against Iranian ports and its commercial vessels and the “flagrant violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region”. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Prison Warden Filmed With Inmate; Video Goes Viral

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Donald Trump Shifts Cabinet Meeting To White House Amid Bad Weather, Delays Camp David Visit
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