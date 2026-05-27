KCET 2026 Result Expected Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details and Official Websites

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be declaring the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results soon on its official website. Those candidates appearing for the entrance examination can verify and download their scorecard once the result link is online. The KCET 2026 result will be released on KEA official website and other designated portals. Candidates can view and download their scorecards by using their registration number and first four letters of the name on the link. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) held the KCET 2026 examination on 23 and 24 April for admissions to all undergraduate professional courses offered by the colleges in the state of Karnataka.

When KCET 2026 result will be announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has not yet officially announced the date and time of the result announcement. Candidates anticipate the announcement of KCET 2026 results soon, as the last year’s results were declared on 24th May and the evaluation process is complete, students are waiting for updates on the result link on the official websites.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results are essential for all candidates wishing to secure admission to professional courses such as medical, dental, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, Indian systems of medicine, homeopathy and all other medical related courses.

Where will candidates be able to view KCET 2026 result

Once the result is announced, candidates can view their KCET result on several official websites. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has shared the websites as follows:

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

Save the login credentials ahead of time, as there’s a possibility of delay while checking the results during peak traffic hours. Candidates are advised to double-check all personal and academic details shared on the scorecard after downloading the same.

How to download KCET 2026 scorecard

Candidates can download the KCET 2026 result online through the following steps:

Go to the official KEA website

Click on the KCET 2026 result link available on the home page

Input the registration number and login details required

Submit the same

The scorecard and rank details will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and save it for future admission

Candidates must take a printout of the scorecard, as it may be required in the counselling and document verification section.

What will be on the KCET scorecard

The KCET 2026 scorecard will have the important details of the candidate’s performance and eligibility status as per the examination. The following are the details that candidates can expect to have on the scorecard:

Name of candidate

Registration number

Marks in each subject

Total marks obtained

KCET rank

Qualification status

Candidates must read all the details mentioned on the result carefully. In case of any abnormities, they should contact KEA authorities through the official portal immediately. Meanwhile, KEA has recently notified students from CBSE, CISCE and other illustrious boards to verify or upload their Class 12 marks through DigiLocker for admissions and verification reasons.

The KCET examination is one of the most important commitments for admission to undergraduate professional programmes throughout Karnataka and takes lakhs of candidates to the examination venue every year.

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