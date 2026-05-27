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Home > Education News > KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here

KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the KTET December Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test.

KTET December Result 2026
KTET December Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 09:19 IST

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has got the result of the KTET December 2026 result out for the candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates can now preview and do a download of the scorecard from the official website, KTET Official Website. The KTET result was announced on 27th May and can be accessed through the online portal for all the categories. Candidates should have a category, registration number, and date of birth to generate the result portal. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted through the eligibility criteria of the candidates and teaching aptitude for a teaching post in the lower primary, upper primary and high school categories.

How to view KTET December Result 2026

To get the Kerala TET result download, candidates can apply the following steps:

  • Go to the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the “KTET December Result 2026” link, present on the site
  • Enter the category, registration number, date of birth
  • Submit the entries
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard to save it for future needs

Candidates are advised to keep hard copy of the result for admission and recruitment related requirements.

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When was the KTET 2026 test conducted

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test for December 2026 session was conducted on 21 and 23rd February 2026. The test was conducted in two shifts on both days. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The thousands of candidates appeared for the examination in many test centres in Kerala. The exam is usually conducted for multiple teaching categories and a mandatory qualification to address the candidates for teaching post in schools all across the state.

What happened after the KTET answer key release

The KET answer key was released on 18 March 2026 by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan as a provisional answer key before declaration of the results. Candidates were allowed to lodge their objections against provisional responses for a period of a few days.

They were given around 2 to 3 days to lodge their objections. Once all the objections against the provisional answer key were apprised, final evaluation was done and result was declared. So, this is the revised result, which is based on the valid objections to official answer key.

What is KTET and why it is important

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is a test of eligibility conducted by Kerala at the state level to test the teaching standards and professional skills of teachers. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is mandatory for recruiting candidates for teaching jobs in government and aided schools. The examination is conducted in different categories depending on the level of teaching (lower primary, upper primary, and high school).

The KTET exam is considered important to enhance the qualifications of the school and to recruit teachers in the education sector. Qualified candidates for KTET are eligible to look into recruitment in schools. It is advised to regularly visit the official website of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test to obtain the latest results regarding the qualification of certificates and recruitment tests for the future. 

Also Read: NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

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KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here
Tags: Kerala TET result 2026KTETKTET 2026 testKTET December Result 2026KTET result 2026

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KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here
KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here
KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here
KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here

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