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Home > Business News > What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May

Stock Market Today are set for a cautious opening amid US–Iran tensions, weak Gift Nifty signals, and mixed global cues. Crude, inflation fears, and FIIs keep volatility elevated.

stock market today
stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 08:58 IST

Stock Market Today: Cautious, Conflicted, and Slightly Caffeinated. Good morning readers, the market momentum looks a little tricky today. The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a cautious note, tracking mixed global cues and ongoing uncertainty around the US–Iran peace situation. And here’s the bigger picture, this US–Iran conflict has now quietly been part of the market narrative for almost over 88 days, and honestly, equities haven’t really escaped its shadow. Investor sentiment is still running on high alert, even when prices try to pretend otherwise. From the start of 2026 near 24,570 levels, the Indian stock market has slipped by roughly 600 points, with pressure coming from foreign institutional outflows, mixed corporate earnings, global geopolitical tensions, and rising interest rates that keep triggering profit booking near highs. So the real question for traders today: is this just a pause, or another round of volatility knocking at the door?

Stock Market On Tuesday

  • Sensex: 479.26 pts (0.63%) at 76,009.70
  • Nifty 50: 118 pts (0.49%) at 23,913.70

Markets ended lower on Tuesday after a two-day winning streak, driven by profit booking and rising crude oil prices. Sensex fell 479.26 points to 76,009.70, while Nifty 50 declined 118 points to 23,913.70. Experts say strong domestic liquidity persists, but geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns may sustain elevated volatility ahead.

What Chnaged In The Stock Market Today?

Domestic Indicators – Gift Nifty Check: Slightly Gloomy Alarm for Dalal Street

Gift Nifty is trading near 23,891, showing a discount of around 87 points versus the previous Nifty futures close, signalling a mildly negative opening for Indian markets. So yes, Dalal Street may start the day a bit on the “don’t talk to me yet” mood. But the real question for traders is, will buyers step in early and flip the script, or will the bears get the first coffee today? Stock market so unredictable, that you never know!

You Might Be Interested In

Global Markets

  • Asian Markets
    • MSCI Asia-Pacific (ex Japan): +1.2%
    • Nikkei 225 (Japan): +1.49% (record high)
    • Topix: +0.57%
    • Kospi (South Korea): +4.84%
    • Kosdaq: −0.68%
    • Hang Seng futures: Indicated lower opening
  • Wall Street Performance
    • Dow Jones: 118.02 pts (0.23%) at 50,461.68
    • S&P 500: 0.61% at 7,519.12 (record high)
    • Nasdaq: 1.19% at 26,656.18 (record high)
    • Tech sector supported by AI-led optimism
  • US Tech Stock Movement
    • Nvidia: 0.22%
    • AMD: 7.78%
    • Intel: 3.07%
    • Micron: 19.29%
    • Qualcomm: 4.48%
    • Microsoft: 0.61%
    • Apple: 0.16%
    • Tesla: 1.78%

What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?

Geopolitical Heat: US-Iran Keeping The Stock Market On edge

Tensions in West Asia are back in focus as Iran accused the US of violating ceasefire terms with strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel reportedly launched 120+ air strikes in Lebanon.  This one of the heaviest days of bombing in weeks according to Reuters reported. Iran has sought an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon as part of any deal. With diplomacy looking shaky, the big question is, are markets pricing stability or just hoping for it?

US Consumer Mood: Confidence Takes a Small Coffee Break

US consumer confidence slipped to 93.1 from 93.8, as inflation worries tied to geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on sentiment. Forecasts point even lower at 92.0. So, consumers aren’t panicking, but they’re definitely not shopping with full enthusiasm either. The economy, it seems, is cautiously scrolling before spending.

Commodity & Currency Updates 

Category Instrument Level Change
Crude Oil Brent Crude $99.04/bbl 0.54%
WTI Crude $93.21/bbl 0.72%
Previous Session ~4% rise
Gold Spot Gold $4,516.76/oz +0.2%
Gold Futures $4,516.30/oz +0.3%
Silver $77.40/oz +0.6%
Currencies Dollar Index 99.087 Flat
USD/JPY 159.20 Yen weak
EUR/USD 1.1638 Stable
USD/INR (Rupee) 95.69 Rupee under pressure

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus….

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What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May
Tags: Asian marketscrude oilForeign Investorsgeopolitical riskGIFT NiftyGold pricesinflationnifty-50Rupeesensexstock marketUS Iran tensionvolatilitywall street

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What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May
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What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May
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