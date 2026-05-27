Sai Sudharsan Hit Wicket: GT Opener Suffers Freak Dismissal in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 — WATCH Video

Sai Sudharsan Hit Wicket: In a freak incident on Tuesday night during Qualifier 1 match at Dharamsala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opponent, Gujarat Titans, opener Sai Sudharsan, was given out hit wicket. Sudharsan inadvertently let go of his bat after he played a ball to the boundary from the outside off-length of Jacob Duffy in the third over. Sudharsan after recognizing that he lost control of the bat, still stepping out of his crease, going for the run was just an effect of his habit. Unfortunately for the opener, the bat ricocheted off the pitch straight onto the stumps, ending his stint at the crease.

IPL 2026, Qualifier 1: Sai Sudharsan Hit-Wicket in RCB vs GT — WATCH

When his side is vying for a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, how unlucky can a batter get? Ask Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways possible. While batting for the target of 255 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dharamsala, Gujarat Titans seemed to be off to a promising beginning due to the present Orange Cap holder of IPL 2026. But ill-fortune hit when he got 14 runs from 9 balls only and hit 3 fours.

Jacob Duffy got rid of Sudharsan with a weird hit-wicket dismissal. He tried to cut a short-of-a-length delivery that was slanted across him in the third over of the mammoth chase of 255 runs. The opener soundly struck the ball beyond the point fielder with nice timing. But, the unexpected happened at this point as during the same shot his bat slipped from his hands, fell behind him, and bounced off the stumps.

Sudharsan first instinctively went for a run, not knowing what had happened, only to see the bails had become dislodged when he looked back. In one of the most unfortunate dismissals ever in cricket, the left-hander was completely stunned seeing himself leaving the field for 14 runs off 9 balls.

Sai Sudharsan becomes first player to be dismissed hit-wicket twice in IPL

With the bat flying out of his hands and touching the stumps after striking the ground, Sai Sudharsan was dismissed. He was dismissed twice in this manner, making him the first batter in the IPL. He was last removed in this way against the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The bowler at the time, Kieron Pollard, had bowled a bouncer at Sudharsan. The latter attempted a pull shot but was unsuccessful. The bat struck the off stump after flying out of the bottom hand.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Qualifier 1 Between RCB and GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More