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Home > World News > What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

Donald Trump has reportedly appointed Pam Bondi to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), an influential advisory body focused on science, technology, and artificial intelligence policy in the United States.

Donald Trump with Pam Bondi (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump with Pam Bondi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 08:19 IST

After ousting Attorney General Pam Bondi a month ago, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Bondi to an advisory council on artificial intelligence policy, reports Axios. Bondi will now be a member of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). David Sacks, a former White House AI adviser, and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios chair the advisory panel. The committee is also made up of several big tech companies, including Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Larry Ellison (Oracle), and Jensen Huang (NVIDIA). Pam Bondi’s job will be to coordinate between the technology chiefs on the panel and the US government, according to reports.

What is Donald Trump’s AI Panel?

As for Trump’s AI Panel, it is an advisory group created during Donald Trump’s presidency to help shape the country’s approach to artificial intelligence. The panel brings together tech industry leaders and government officials to discuss and set AI policy, coordinate strategies, and make sure the U.S. stays competitive in AI research and development. They work with both different government agencies and private tech companies.

Who Is Pam Bondi?

On February 5, 2025, Pam Bondi was sworn in as the 87th US Attorney General. Bondi was born in Tampa, Florida, on November 17, 1965, and was the first woman to serve as Florida’s Attorney General from 2011 to 2019. Bondi is a longtime political confidant of Trump’s. During the 2016 presidential race, she publicly supported him when he was competing with Senator Marco Rubio; subsequently, she was added to Trump’s legal team in his first impeachment trial.

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Additionally, from 2019 to 2025, she was a partner at Ballard Partners and from 2021 to 2025, was Special Advisor to President Trump in the Office of White House Counsel. Bondi has been criticised for being involved in the closure of the Trump University fraud investigation after Trump gave $25,000 to her political action committee. She has been accused of cancelling the results of the 2020 US presidential election, as well.

Is Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer? 

Pam Bondi, who served as Florida’s Attorney General and later worked with the Trump administration, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after leaving the Justice Department, according to Axios. A source said she’s already gone through treatment and is now recovering, but Pam Bondi herself hasn’t talked publicly about her diagnosis so far. Katie Miller, who’s married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, mentioned Bondi’s cancer diagnosis in a social media post, writing, “Pam Bondi has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Shifts Cabinet Meeting To White House Amid Bad Weather, Delays Camp David Visit

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What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General
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What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

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What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General
What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General
What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General
What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

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