Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today on May 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty Futures signal a muted to negative start for Dalal Street on Wednesday. The GIFT Nifty was down by 20.50 points, or 0.09%, at 8:10 AM at 23,892.50. The hint is not for a major sell-off; however, traders may be selectively investing, processing the latest global developments as well as domestic cues.

Stock-specific action could dominate the session on Wednesday as earnings releases, plans for government stake sales, changes in sector leadership and overseas market cues are in focus. Here’s a look at stocks that analysts expect could be in focus today, May 27.

Eternal (Zomato)

Eternal was among the early gainers on the Nifty, rising 1.66% to Rs 251.79. The momentum is supported by improving consumer sentiment and easing geopolitical worries, but investors will be looking to see if it can stay above ₹250.

ONGC

ONGC’s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 3% year-on-year to 6,649.97 crore as higher oil and gas prices offset lower output. Investors will watch results, reactions and crude trends

Infosys

Infosys gained 0.83% to ₹1,178 in early trade after improving sentiment in US technology stocks lifted the IT pack. The key is to stay above ₹1,175.

Coal India Ltd.

Coal India will be in the spotlight after the government announced an OFS for up to a 1% stake with a floor price of ₹412/share.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Metal stocks saw buying resume, with Hindalco rising 1.30% to ₹1,113.90. Sector strength and expectations of better industrial demand are supportive.

IRCTC

Q4 FY26: IRCTC revenues increased by 15.1% to Rs 1,460 cr, and its net profits decreased by 9% to Rs 326 cr. It declared a dividend of 50 paise.

Sun Pharma

At ASCO, Sun Pharma announced new data on its oncology drug Unloxcyt, which demonstrated a durable response profile with good safety in the case of patients with advanced skin cancer.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd

Revenue of AstraZeneca was up by 20.4%, though net profits of the company decreased by 23%. Investors will focus on margin pressure, dividend declaration

Siemens AG

Siemens said fourth-quarter profit fell 36.4%, but revenue rose 14.6%. Markets will be looking for management commentary and an outlook on the order pipeline.

PhysicsWallah Ltd.

PhysicsWallah will announce results today. Investors will be watching for offline expansion, revenue diversification and progress on stronger profitability and operating efficiency.

PC Jeweller Ltd

PC Jeweller will announce results today, focusing on demand recovery, store optimisation and the impact of rising gold prices on jewellery buying behaviour.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 27: Will Nifty Hold 23,750 Or Will Global Risks Trigger More Volatility?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)